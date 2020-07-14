An American man attends a COVID party to see if the virus is real; Die later

Despite the pandemic of COVID-19 that has killed hundreds and thousands of lives and infected millions of others, some people still think it is a hoax. of course no. But a 30-year-old man from Texas, United States, thought he would see it directly if the virus was real and had done it in a very bad way. The American man attended the “COVID-19” party hosted by an injured person and turned out to be a fatal mistake.

A San Antonio resident died after being infected with the virus while attending a COVID-19 party. This amazing trend of hosting and closing COVID-19 must be condemned as it only increases the high number of the virus.

‘I made a mistake’

Medical personnel wearing personal protective equipment care for a patient suffering from coronavirus in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Max Smart Super Specialist Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020.Courtesy: Reuters / Danish my friend

The United States is already the country most affected by COVID-19. With over 135,000 confirmed deaths from the virus and 3.4 million cases, the coronavirus is just a hoax. The deceased realized his mistake and told the nurse: “I think I made a mistake. I thought it was a hoax, but it is not.”

“Someone will be diagnosed with the disease, and they will have a party to invite their friends to visit to see if they can cope with the disease,” it quoted Jane Appleby, chief physician at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. APB. But doing so underlines the danger for younger people who think they are invincible while they actually face an equal amount of risk because they may not realize how sick they really are before it is too late.