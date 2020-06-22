An appeal to identify protesters statue of Edward Coulston

Photo copyright

Police have released photos of people they want to talk to as part of an investigation into the criminal damage to Edward Coulston’s statue in Bristol.

The slave dealer doll was demolished and dumped at the port during an anti-racist protest earlier this month.

Avon and Somerset Police said they wanted to help the public recognize 15 people.

“In the eyes of the law,” a crime has been committed, “Det Supt Liz Hughes said,” and force is “obligated to investigate without fear or favor.”

She added that the incident attracted global attention and there was “no denying that it attracted public opinion.”

“I would like to reassure people that we are conducting a thorough, impartial and proportionate investigation and have sought early investigation advice from the Royal Prosecution Department.

She added that “a large amount” of footage and photos of the accident, and television footage from the area had been examined, and 18 people had been isolated.

“We have made a number of inquiries to try to identify these people, in the hope that we will not need to publish their photos in the public domain and we have been able to identify a small number with whom we are arranging to obtain their account of the events.

“However, despite every effort to identify the remaining people we would like to speak to, we still do not know who they are and for this reason we are now publishing their photos in the hope that the public will be able to help.”

Det Supt Liz Hughes said the police “are certain someone will know her and will be able to provide us with her name”





She said that some of the images “are not as clear as we wish”, and the fact that some people wear masks hindered their investigation.

“But we are sure that someone will know them and will be able to provide us with their name.”

The statue was pulled from its base in the city center and entered the port around 14:30 GMT on June 7 during the “Black Live Life” demonstration.

It was later recovered from the water and is expected to be given a new home in the City Museum.