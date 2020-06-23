An indigenous village of Peru where 80% of people suffer from symptoms of Covidien 19

According to local nurse Elias Magin, in the remote village of Shimeto in Chipito, 80 percent of the community showed symptoms of coronavirus. The nearest hospital is eight hours by boat.

When we arrived in late May, a streak of people sneaked around a simple building with a makeshift banner announcing that it was a medical clinic for Caimito Puesto de Salud. It was only ten in the morning and those who could walk were patiently waiting for medical care.

Magen told us, “In the past three days, the government has given us the medicine.” “The only drug we left for other conditions. I don’t even have any paracetamol.”

Depressing visitors

It’s hard to get a fixed number on Shipibo size because it’s spread across amazon. Official population estimates range from 20,000 to 35,000. However, Among the dozens of indigenous communities in the region , And they are known for their shaman, who oversees the use of the ayahuasca plant blend in healing rituals.

Because of Covid-19, Shipibo frustrated visitors. But after communicating with the leader of the Caimito community, Juan Carlos Mahwah, he invited, as he wanted to highlight the devastating impact of the virus.

There is only one way to get to Caimito, which is by taking an eight-hour boat ride along the Ucayali River from the provincial capital Pucallpa, which is an 18-hour drive from Lima. Because the national government closed transportation, we had to get special permission to take the river trip to the heart of the Amazon.

The more we push inside, the fewer people and more wild animals we have seen. We spotted a handful of boats and villages scattered along the river.

When we got to Caimito, Mahua and Magin were waiting on the river bank, surrounded by local officials and other warriors with bows and arrows. All of them were coughing and appearing ill.

Greetings to the village leader, I asked Mahwah how he was. “Not good,” he coughed. He pointed out to those around him, “We are all positive for Covid-19.”

Of the 750 people in this community, about 80% are believed to have Covid-19, based on their symptoms. At least four people died.

When the virus first infected, the government-appointed doctor left Caimito where his contract expired, leaving Magen in charge with another nurse and an assistant.

Magin himself was diagnosed with Covid-19 three days before our arrival, when a government team visited Caimito and tested about 20 people. They also left supplies that ran out quickly.

Since the clinic is few in number, Magin continued to work despite his diagnosis.

The Peruvian Ministry of Health did not respond to a request for comment.

Noisy clinic and home calls

During our visit, the clinic was crowded. The patient was weighed. Another patient breathe deeply while a medical assistant was listening to his chest with a stethoscope. A simple doctor’s office is more like a critical care unit, the focus of this outpost has never been to deal with a crisis like a coronavirus. No respirators, no ICU beds, and no advanced equipment or technology.

After seeing patients all morning at the clinic, Magin went to the community to check on people who were too sick to leave their homes.

One of his patients was Renner Fernandez, 32, who had been suffering from Covid-19 symptoms in the past two weeks and was so weak that he could not walk to the clinic.

Magen wore protective clothing before entering the thatched hut where Fernandez lived with his wife and four children. The interior was austere, with little furniture and the floor made of uneven wood planks. There was no running water.

Fernandez was lying on the ground, tucked under a makeshift tent, his breathing was difficult, too weak to stand up. “My heart is upset. It seems he wants to stop,” Fernandez told Magen.

His wife, Karina, stood nearby as the nurse tended to her husband. She bitten her lips and stepped.

Fernandez has lost 17 pounds since he fell ill. Still suffering from fever. But if things go wrong, then it will be almost impossible to get urgent medical care – as the nearest hospital was in Pucallpa, a city flooded with the virus.

A little help in the nearest hospital

The deep Amazon isn’t the only one in trouble – the whole Ucayali region has been hit by a coronavirus. In Pucallpa main hospital, workers had to remove the bodies of people who died outside the doors. Inside, there are not enough staff to take care of patients.

“It was very difficult to see people dying,” said Dr. Ricardo Munianti, head of Covid Ward at Pucallpa Hospital. “To see people ask for help and can’t do anything.”

The crew works 12-18 hours and wears full protective clothing at temperatures up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Moniant said there were no longer any ICU beds, and it was expected that only one out of every 10 patients would remain in critical condition.

This is the story spread throughout Peru’s cities and towns, hit with more than 257,000 HIV infections and at least 8,000 deaths nationwide.

Initially, the Peruvian government’s response to the disease outbreak was swift and sober. Shortly after the first cases were reported in the capital, Lima, President Martin Vizcara announced the closure of the country on March 15.

But as the closure process continues, many of the more than 70% of people working in the informal economy in Peru suddenly find themselves without jobs, no money, little or no food. Despite severe travel restrictions, hundreds of thousands of migrant workers had little choice but to travel from major cities such as Lima and Pucallpa on foot and return to their villages and towns.

Some brought 19 coffed with them home. Others sent her back because they had to travel to neighboring cities to get the 225-dollar Covid subsidy payments that the government made available to low-income families.

There is no bank in Caimito, or in other remote Amazon cities like it. So, residents had to travel as much as Pucallpa to get their money.

Last week, Vescara acknowledged the government’s shortcomings in responding to the epidemic, saying on June 15 that there were “many administrative and bureaucratic failures”.

Social distance is still a distant idea

In Caimito, it is the responsibility of the residents to implement the measures themselves. I saw no signs that local authorities imposed restrictions on social exclusion and shelter in the place, and Magen said that local residents still did not take the virus seriously as it should.

One morning during our visit, Magen carried a microphone and amplifier to the village center. He took a deep breath and sent his message:

“We did not defeat this virus,” he said. His words echo through the loudspeakers attached to a high position above his head, “But we are not far from society. We still go to church and play sports and volleyball.”

“And if we don’t change our ways – we will continue to die.”

After a few weeks, I was in touch again with Magin. He said that the situation had stabilized in Caimito, that isolation had helped contain the virus, and that a group of the local community had traveled to Pucallpa to obtain medicine from the Regional Ministry of Health.

Magen said that although he is still weak, Rainer Fernandez is improving now. There were no new deaths.