An influencer is fined after escaping from quarantine at the Sydney Hotel

Police and local reports said that one of the people affected on social media “who cried” when considering spending two weeks in mandatory quarantine was fined after escaping from a closure in Australia.

39-year-old woman – identified In media reports As host of the Sarah Josephine Liberty podcast – she escaped from the Marriott Hotel in Sydney through the fire exit around 10 pm Saturday, New South Wales police said.

A hotel guard spotted Liberty, who was supposed to be isolated in her room after arriving from Paris, France, and tried to stop her.

“After a short struggle, I ran across the exit and was fired on foot before it disappeared from view,” police officers said in a statement.

The officers found her after about 45 minutes in the nearby Circular Quay and sent her back to the hotel, before taking her to the hospital for evaluation.

It is unclear why she was taken to hospital. Police said she was released soon afterward and taken to another hotel run by the Ministry of Health in New South Wales.

She was slapped with a $ 1,000 fine for allegedly breaking local quarantine orders resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Police also said that the spray system in her hotel room was “seriously damaged” and an investigation into the damage was under way.

One day before the alleged escape, Liberty published She was exposed to a “wave of anxiety” after realizing that she would have to “lock her in a hotel room for the next two weeks.”

“I admit, it made me cry,” she wrote on Instagram.

However, the Sydney citizen wrote, “I understand why confinement is necessary and I am very happy to return home,” before asking her followers to wish her well in the next two weeks.

Liberty did not respond to a request for comment from The Post.