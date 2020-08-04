An MSNBC product describes the network as “cancer” after leaving work

An MSNBC company issued a scathing open letter after leaving its job – accusing the network of becoming a “cancer” that obscures the diversity of ideas “and amplifies marginal voices.”

Ariana Beccari, who worked on “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” She shared the message on her personal website The two, accusing the network of allowing reviews to dictate content.

“This cancer risks human lives, even in the midst of a pandemic,” she wrote, adding that its coverage also had negative effects on the movement of black life and the presidential elections.

She said that when she resigned on July 24, it was clear that the assessments were affecting electoral coverage, with the network focusing on President Trump and even less on former Vice President Joe Biden.

She wrote, “Any debate about elections usually focuses on Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, which is a repeated crime from 2016 (Trump brings out all the other coverage).” “It is also important to make sure that citizens can vote by mail this year, but I’ve watched this topic get ignored or” killed “multiple times.”

Bakkari, who joined the network seven years ago at “Up Late with Alec Baldwin”, said the current approach forced “skilled journalists to make bad decisions on a daily basis”.

Picardy also wrote: “The model obscures the diversity of thought and content because networks have an incentive to amplify voices and marginal events, at the expense of others.” “All because it amplifies ratings.”

Bakkari said she received support from others, including Baldwin, to resign when she expressed concern about how the network was handling cases.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do exactly after that, but I simply couldn’t stay there any longer,” she wrote.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.