An SUV driver runs over bikes in Black Lives Matter protests in New York City

Police sources said that a four-wheel-drive driver was detained after driving in crowds and at a bike barrier used by Black Life Matters protesters in an attempt to block traffic on the city center road.

The confrontation between activists and the Dodge Durango driver erupted at the intersection of Street 42 with Sixth Avenue at around 9:10 p.m., according to witnesses and the police.

One of the organizers told the newspaper that the man was driving west on Sixth Avenue, when he was surrounded by a number of protesters, many on bicycles, who were trying to block access to the road for five minutes while the protesters marched to Bryant Park.

“The driver continued to move,” said the organizer, who was known as Mary, 23, when the contestants tried to block access to the road and positioned themselves around the SUVs.

“There was a skater in the front. The driver was aggressive,” said Mary. “[The skater] I tried to make him understand that we will not be long. “

Since then, the deleted video clip of the incident posted on social media has shown at least three protesters advancing in front of the vehicle near a road intersection, while others threaten to side the car to explode the tires.

One of the demonstrators heard, saying, “Man, we will empty the tire of your car.”

Another protester with a loudspeaker asks, “Do you have to go this way, sir?”

Seconds later, a sound could be heard in the video saying, “He blew his tire, blew the tire of his car.”

A separate video, which has since been deleted, shows a man stabbing the rear driver’s rear tire several times. This is followed by an audible hissing sound.

Then the driver hit the gas, pulling several bikes.

The sources said that the man told the police that he had fled because he felt threatened by the group.

Sources said he drove a few blocks away from where the police stopped him and was taken to the southern Manhattan area.

Police said the man had not been arrested. No injuries were reported.