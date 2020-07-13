Analog devices to buy Maxim Integrated in a $ 21 billion chip deal

The analog devices announced that Maxim Integrated Chip Industries will buy for approximately $ 21 billion, the companies announced on Monday.

The massive acquisition of all shares will make Massachusetts-based analog a semiconductor giant valued at more than $ 68 billion and give it a stronger foothold in markets such as independent cars and 5G communications networks.

Both companies make integrated circuits – small chips used in mobile phones, computers, and many other devices – and serve a wide range of industries such as healthcare, transportation, and consumer markets.

“ADI and Maxim share a passion for solving our customers’ most complex problems, and with the increasing breadth and depth of our technology and our shared talent, we will be able to develop more complete and modern solutions, ”analog president and CEO Vincent and Roche said in a statement.

The news sent California-based Maxim shares up 19.3 percent to $ 76.48 in pre-sale trading from 7:29 am, while analog share price rose 2.3 percent recently at $ 127.40.

The terms of the deal will give Maxim shareholders 63 percent of the analog share for each Maxim share they own. The two companies said that the existing peer shareholders would own about 69 percent of the combined company, and Maxim shareholders would own the other 31 percent.

Two Maxim executives – including President and CEO Tunç Doluca – will join the Analog Board of Directors after the deal closes, which is expected to take place in the summer of next year, according to a press release.

Companies described this relationship as “highly complementary” given Maxim’s strength in the automotive and data center markets and its analog position in the digital healthcare and communications and industrial sectors. The combined company is expected to generate revenues of $ 8.2 billion.

“The reach of various markets for analog devices can help them withstand the acute short-term epidemic associated with the epidemic in supply and demand chains,” Wu Jin-ho, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote in a note on Monday. “Its strength in the 5G networks, data center communications, energy, and government is helping to protect the epidemic winds.”

With mail wires