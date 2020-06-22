Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen allowed their kids to actually meet for the first time

The adults are dear ones as well as the hosts participating in the New Year’s Eve show at CNN. Cohen said about their children on his Sunday night show, “I thought it would be fun if they met now.”
“Look, this will be your best friend,” Cohen told his son, pointing to Cooper and Watt on the screen. “Have you come to Brazil?”
Cohen told Anderson that his birth looks like a miniature version of it (so it’s a Mini Cooper).
Cooper showed off White’s baby clothes, a gift he said looked like a bathing suit from the 1920s.
Parents are frequent vacation partners and Cohen told his son that this will continue.
“We will travel together,” said Bravo’s host and Benjamin’s chief executive. “And if you love him half of what your father likes, you will be great friends.”
Both men became parents through proxies.
