Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen allowed their kids to actually meet for the first time

Cooper He recently became a parent of Wyatt Morgan Cooper Who was born in April and Cohen is the father of the child Benjamin who was born in February 2019.

The adults are dear ones as well as the hosts participating in the New Year’s Eve show at CNN. Cohen said about their children on his Sunday night show, “I thought it would be fun if they met now.”

“Look, this will be your best friend,” Cohen told his son, pointing to Cooper and Watt on the screen. “Have you come to Brazil?”