Andhra C. Jagan Reddy calls on officials to complete 6 irrigation projects this year

Y. Jaghanmohan Reddy is sworn in as second Prime Minister of Andhra Pradesh

As the Polavaram project is nearing completion, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy summoned officials today to complete six major irrigation projects in the state in 2020.

Avuku Tunnel 2, Valigonda, Nellore Barrage, Sangam Barrage, and Vamsadhara-Nagavali Tunnels are the six major irrigation projects, which are prioritized by the YCP government (YSR). YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been constantly following construction work for these prestigious projects.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting to review the construction work of these major irrigation projects at his Vijaywada camp office today (25 June). The meeting was attended by Minister of Water Resources Anil Kumar, Secretary General of AP Neelam Sahni, Special Secretary for Water Resources Adityanath Das and others.

Speaking to officials, the Prime Minister ordered the authorities to complete projects on time. CM Sri Yayas Jagan reviewed the work of 6 major irrigation projects in the camp office. After reviewing the report, the commission ordered officials to complete this year. Instruct them to ensure that all projects are completed on time.

Andhra Pradesh is a river state with 40 rivers including Godavari, Krishna, Vamsadhara, Nagavali and Pennar. In the statement, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to complete six major irrigation projects. The main objective of these projects is to create irrigation potential in drought-prone and high-altitude areas and to enhance agricultural productivity per unit of water.

The Prime Minister of Andhra Pradesh strives to fulfill his promise. He recently reviewed the work of the Polavaram project, which started in 2004 and is expected to be completed soon. With this, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turns its focus on completing six major irrigation projects by the end of the year.