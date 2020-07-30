André Balazs plans to take the private Chateau Marmont that the locals have mocked

A plan to turn the historic Chateau Marmont – a hunt for movie stars, rock legends, miscreants and models – into a private club faced by opposition from the Hollywood community and activists who describe it as a “cynical trick” and “fake” club.

Hoteller André Palaz said he hoped to convert the hotel in Sunset Boulevard into a club for members only by the end of the year. The Wall Street Journal announcement It came after Palas laid off nearly all the hotel employees without insurance or benefits during the epidemic. Former employees organized protests outside the hotel.

One of the insiders told on page six: “Andrei wanted to sell the chateau, but he did not find a buyer for this epidemic. His new plan to turn it into a club for members only faces a lot of opposition from the Hollywood community, former employees and the city, which might prevent her because she will effectively ban the public from Building considered to be part of Hollywood Folklore. “

There is special outrage from the former Chateau staff. The hotel claimed to be re-employing workers “as needed” – but Balazs told WSJ that he would not re-employ them because he “wanted a different skill set” for his own clubs.

Curt Petersen, co-chair of Unite Here Local 11, which assists some laid-off employees, told page six: “Chateau Marmont announced that he would now call himself a private club that does nothing to avoid his commitment to summon workers for a long time. It is a cynical trick. To this pseudo-club so that the professional service workers who made the hotel rich and famous – most of whom are colorful workers – return to their jobs and are treated with respect. “

A spokesperson for Palaz and Chateaux said: “André is committed to recruiting seniority-based employees and has stated this publicly several times before. Since businesses have allowed them to do so, they have hired whenever possible, including six individuals so far with 115 years of Work experience at Chateau. All reappointed individuals, represent senior members of their departments.

“Based on this alone, it is clear that the chateau is committed to calling up staff on a seniority basis. The occupancy rate is currently 30% due to the ongoing impacts of the epidemic, which requires the facility to work with skeletal personnel. Despite the ongoing epidemic, the chateau is fortunate enough To return six of its senior staff, but continued re-employment will depend on the guests ’request and the reopening stages as directed by the local and state authorities.”

Meanwhile, the nearby Hollywood club Vicente Bungalows of Hollywood, owned by rival Palaz, owner of the Sunset Tower Hotel Jeff Klein, has flourished since it opened last year.