Andrew Sullivan announced his departure from New York Magazine

Leading conservative commentator Andrew Sullivan announced on Tuesday that he will move from the New York magazine this weekend – In the wake of Barry Weiss’s sudden resignation from the opinion department of the New York Times.

“This will be my last week in the New York magazine.” Sullivan Books In the first series of tweets that were launched Tuesday afternoon.

“I am sad because the editors I worked with are among the best in the country, and I am very grateful to them for significantly improving my work,” he continued on the thread. “I don’t have beef with my colleagues, and I admire many of them who are friends.”

Although Sullivan described the reasons for his departure as “self-evident”, he did not elaborate, and promised a deep explanation in his last article for the magazine.

He wrote: “The reasons behind the split are somewhat clear, and I will discuss the broader questions of my last column on Friday.”

Sullivan’s announcement came just hours after Weiss stepped down from her position as a writer and editor for The Times opinion section.

Weiss described, among the most conservative voices in the Gray Lady, in a message to publisher AG Solzburger that “a non-liberal environment” in which Twitter was the “ultimate editor”.

The social media platform revolution itself over the news included a potential team clatter between Sullivan and Lewis.

“I would say that Barry’s future is much more promising than the New York Times,” Sullivan wrote before announcing his resignation.

In response, Yasar Ali, from New York and The Hav Post, tweeted: “Over the past few weeks, I have heard rumors from sources that Barry Weiss and Andrew Sullivan will work on a project together.”

After his own announcement, Sullivan was only annoyed in his next chapter.

“I was preparing for this possibility, and the column would go elsewhere,” he wrote. “See you on Friday, when I’m going to detail some exciting news.”