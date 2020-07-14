Andy Beeford, former head of the New York subway, will not be “Tube Daddy” in London

Former New York trainer Andy Bayford has a new incentive to run the London transport system – but don’t call it “Tube Daddy”.

Byford – who oversaw the Big Apple subway before suddenly quitting in February – objected When asked by standard evening Whether his nickname will live in London, where he is colloquially known as “The Tube”.

Bayford told the newspaper: “I want to go quietly behind the scenes to two major priorities that I have set for myself.”

New York City Public Transportation Authority chief was nicknamed “Train Daddy” last year after an abnormal piece of Brooklyn Street art depicted his face superimposed on a subway car modeled after Thomas the Tank Engine, with the caption: “Train Daddy love you so much.”

But Byford made it clear to the standard that the address would not apply in London, because his job there included running streets, buses, taxis and ferries alongside trains.

“I got caught and I used to get people to come to me on the street in New York and say [adopts accent]He said: “Hello, father trained, how do you do?”

“It was a little fun, but now I’m here not only caring for trains, but buses, trams, bicycles and the river. It’s all shibang.”

The cute British resigned after only 25 months of work at the MTA, as subway performance on time hit its highest rate since 2013.

After his release, Byford publicly criticized Governor Andrew Como, the man who hired him, for making the role “unbearable” and cutting his authority over the agency.

“I needed to leave Turkey to operate the system,” Andy Beaford told WCBS-TV in March.

“I reached a point where it was clear … I will not be allowed to move forward on what to do.”