The product of the Fyre Festival Andy King is off the market, thanks to a 32-year-old man.

The 58-year-old – who was famous for announcing that he would “play D – K” to provide Evian Waters for the disastrous music festival patrons – introduced his new Instagram friend on Wednesday.

“It only took 58 years to find true love ❤️” King Comment a picture From him and bo craig mcplain at the beach. Also added hashtag #neverstoplooking #sotland #usa #spreadlove in the post.

MacBlin, who mentioned on his Instagram biography that he is from Ayr, Scotland, said he met King at the Miami Ultra Music Festival in April 2019.

“Two unexpected days in Miami and at the Ultra Festival. Additionally he met Andy King from the famous documentary Fyre Comment a personal photo on time.

It is unclear when exactly the couple started after their first meeting date.

Many of the king’s friends congratulated him on his new relationship. Someone wrote, “Love wins” and replied, “Never give in to fighting.”

In Netflix’s “Fyre” documentary, released in January 2019, King infamously said he was ready “to take one big thing for the team” in order to restore the water to the Billy McFarland Fraud Festival, which was totally unsuccessful and left audiences stuck in the Bahamas with Little supplies.