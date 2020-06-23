Andy Murray wins the opening match of the British battle against Liam Brody

Before each match in the Battle of the British, players and referee rode a pillar to support racial equality

Andy Murray started his final comeback by beating Liam Brody at the Battle of the British exhibition held behind closed doors.

Seven months before his first game, 33-year-old Scott reduced his chances in Roehampton as he continued to recover from pelvic bone.

But the three-time major champion was relatively intense and mobile after such a long absence to win 6-2, 6-2.

“I have moved well but I find it very difficult here, the courts are tight,” he said.

“It was all right in the first game seven months ago. I served very well, but I didn’t hit the ball well.”

The world number one, now ranked 129, is playing for the first time since winning the opening game in Great Britain in the Davis Cup in November.

He missed the rest of the championship due to a pelvic injury, which he described in February as “complicated, difficult and incredibly difficult.”

Murray said that these matches at the National Tennis Center would be “where he discovered” the injury site, and passed his opening test with a comfortable victory over world number 211 Prodi.

After breaking the love in the first game, Murray was tied 2-2 before reasserting his dominance in the dominant opening group.

His fitness work was the primary concern of Murray, although he was not quite happy with his game – saying he wasn’t hitting the ball as cleanly as he wanted – even when he drove with a group and rest.

However, there were glimpses of his best, including a brilliant baseline rebound on his way to a 5-2 lead in a 13-minute match where he earned seven break points.

Murray ended his victory with his fist in love in the next match, ending with a glee and noisy “Come on!” He clenched his fist in celebration.

There are no fans and players collecting their balls and in-game interviews

A six-day charity event, organized by Jimmy Murray, follows strict safety measures at the National Tennis Center in Roehampton.

In addition to having no fans, there are no kids ball or line judges in order to minimize the numbers on the field for social spacing purposes, which means players have had to recover their own balls and bring their own towels.

The referee is assisted by Hawk-Eye cameras instead of line rulers, while the players have not changed their ends.

Players followed social spacing procedures throughout the match, including replacing the traditional post-match handshake with racket taps

Only players, arbitrator James Keothavong, coaches and camera operators were allowed in court

Another innovative feature that I watched players – as seen by Kyle Edmond – put on headphones and microphones when changing, providing game ideas for TV commentators

Shock defeat to Murray and Skobsky, wins for Evans and Edmund

The tournament, which includes singles and doubles, gives top British men the men to compete before the planned restart of the August professional tour, and will also raise £ 100,000 in favor of the NHS Charities Together.

The eight singles players are divided into two groups, with semi-final and final matches to be played at the end of the week.

In doubles, two sets of three groups play each other in a gold round and two groups from each group qualify for the semi-finals.

In the opening match of the tournament, Jimmy Murray and Neil Scobsky suffered a surprise defeat by Liam Brody and Cameron Nuri.

The regular double doubles between Murray and Skobsky, who reached the US Open semi-finals last year, took the first set against the singles players after securing an early break.

Prodi, 26, and Nuri, 24, missed their own chances before recovering to win the second set and stick to a quick start in a tie-breaking match to win 3-6 7-5 11-9.

Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund – Britain’s top men’s players – have started consecutive victories over James Ward and Jay Clark.

Teenager Jack Draper, who was runner-up in the 2018 Wimbledon Junior Championship, pulled out of the tournament with an abdominal injury.

The 18-year-old was replaced by 24-year-old Ryan Penniston in Singles and WordPress in Doubles.

Tuesday results

Jimmy Murray / Neil Skobsky 6-3 5-7 9-11 Liam Brody / Cameron Norrie

Kyle Edmund 6-4 6-1 James Ward

Dan Evans 6-3 6-1 Jay Clark

Andy Murray 6-2 6-2 Liam Brody

James Ward / Kyle Edmund – Ryan Peniston / Dom Inglot

Wednesday play arrangement (from 13:00 BST)

Liam Brody v. James Ward

Joe Salisbury / Johnny O’Mara v. Jay Clark / Dom Inglot

Cameron Norrie v. Ryan Beniston

Kyle Edmund vs. Andy Murray

Liam Brody / Cameron Norry v. Dan Evans / Lloyd’s Baseball