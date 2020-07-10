Angela Merkel knows how to insert a dagger – meanwhile in America

Since then, she has been walking on eggshells with a new president who violates many of the values that Merkel – who originated in communist East Germany – saw as summed up by America. A confrontation in Canada was taken with an instant icon image. CNN’s Karl Bernstein wrote recently that Trump has a habit of flying over Merkel, even calling her “stupid” on the phone. It was reported that it reflected its vocal facts.
Merkel has not always lived up to her bills as the moral fortress of the West. As the strongest leader in the European Union, she shares responsibility for the fluctuation of the European project while members Covid-19 fought behind closed borders. Germany’s complicated history and limited defense budgets – which anger Trump, mean that it cannot fill the security vacuum left by the United States.
But Merkel, who is not planning to run for a fifth term next year, can read the polls. Although she may never say that, she would like to go beyond Trump’s life.
Fifth Avenue update
Trump claimed in 2016: “I can stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and I won’t lose the voters.”
In a deliberate sign of changing times, Manhattan’s famed Fifth Avenue is now painted with the phrase “living black life” – in front of the “Trump Tower” entrance dating back to the 1990s.
Trump called on police not to allow “this hate symbol to be affixed to New York’s greatest street.” But even the city’s mayor, Democrat Bill de Blasio, picked up a paint roller with human rights activist Pastor Sharpton on Thursday.
Since the early days of the Republic, every man has included the President of the United States.
Sometimes you can win the loss, Trump learned in two important rulings of the Supreme Court regarding attempts to recall his financial records.
Prior to 7-2, the court rejected Trump’s claim that he was immune from the investigation as president. The ruling justified New York prosecutors who are investigating the president over an alleged plot of silence funds.
In a separate case, the court also ruled that Congress – who wants financial records from Trump’s bankers and accountants – has the right to investigate a president. But with the same gap 7-2, she thought that such inquiries should be limited. Thus the judges reached a solution that elegantly affirmed the constitutional principles – and their court escaped political exchange of fire.
Both cases will now return to the lower courts for months of lawsuits. Trump was not delighted with the results, which left him with significant legal and political exposure – but they guarantee that House and State prosecutors and Democrats will not put their hands in tax and financial records until after the election. Since one of the goals of the Supreme Court challenge was to kick the cases last November, the president’s attorneys have done their job.
You may also like
TikTok: Amazon says email asks staff to remove app ‘mistakenly sent’
European Commission members call for “introspection” while IOA members engage in a power battle
Alabama prison does not release masks to prisoners because they will “eat them”
Giseline Maxwell seeks bail and is awaiting trial
British gymnastics head “terrified and ashamed” after allegations of ill-treatment in sports