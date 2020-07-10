Angela Merkel knows how to insert a dagger – meanwhile in America

Trump, as well as Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro and Russian Vladimir Putin, must have felt his ears burning when the German chancellor was demolished. Their approaches to coronavirus In Thursday’s speech. “Since we are suffering directly, you cannot fight the epidemic with lies and misinformation more than you can fight it with hate or incite hatred,” Merkel said. “The limits of populism and the denial of basic facts are revealed.”

The fate of Merkel and Trump were clashing. A former scientist, she is cold, cautious, self-sufficient, fact-oriented and quiet despite her strength. Trump … none of these things. In late 2016, the outgoing US president, whom Merkel sometimes referred to as “Libyan (dear) Barack”, traveled to Berlin on a mission – to persuade her to run for another term. When Trump was in the Oval Office, Obama said, Merkel would need to lead the liberal international order.

Since then, she has been walking on eggshells with a new president who violates many of the values ​​that Merkel – who originated in communist East Germany – saw as summed up by America. A confrontation in Canada was taken with an instant icon image. CNN’s Karl Bernstein wrote recently that Trump has a habit of flying over Merkel, even calling her “stupid” on the phone. It was reported that it reflected its vocal facts.

Merkel has not always lived up to her bills as the moral fortress of the West. As the strongest leader in the European Union, she shares responsibility for the fluctuation of the European project while members Covid-19 fought behind closed borders. Germany’s complicated history and limited defense budgets – which anger Trump, mean that it cannot fill the security vacuum left by the United States.