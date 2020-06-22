Angelina Jolie says she separated from Brad Pitt for the sake of their children

“I have separated for the welfare of my family,” the newspaper quoted Jolie as saying. “It was the right decision. I am still focusing on their recovery.”

A house delegate told CNN he had no comment.

But while they got married that year, Pete and Jolie had been in a bonding relationship for much longer and they were parents of six.

Their relationship became a subject of speculation in 2004, when they co-starred in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. At that time, Pete was married to actress Jennifer Aniston.

In January 2005, Pete and Aniston announced that they were separating, and Aniston filed for divorce a few months later.

In April 2005, pictures of Pete and Jolie and her son Maddox appeared in Kenya.

Jolie later adopted Zahara’s daughter from Ethiopia, and in early 2006 she announced that she and Pete were waiting for a baby. Shortly thereafter, Pete was given the right to legally adopt Maddox and Flowers.

Their daughter Shilo was born in May 2006, and her son Pax was adopted from Vietnam in March 2007. Jolie gave birth to Vivienne and Knox in July 2008.

Jolie and Pitt announced their engagement in 2012.

“Maleficent” star talked about their children in her interview with Vogue India.

“Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their truth and their minds,” Jolie said. “In fact, they are six brave and very strong youth.”

She also discussed how to help other young people.

She said: “I will work with UNHCR on the global crisis and keep in touch and raise awareness of the facts on the ground.” “I continue to work with the BBC World Service, on a youth literacy initiative. I am also collaborating with Amnesty International on a children’s rights book project.”

One thing Jolly does not seem to do is hit the kitchen.

“I went into an insurance process believing it was time to learn to cook,” Jolie said. “It never happened. I know my limit.”