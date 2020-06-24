Anil Kapoor: The stickers didn’t really interest me

B-town celebrities attend a special show “Fanney Khan”

Anil Kapoor says the signs don’t interest him because he believes in his talent. A veteran actor explained why he feels this way while talking about becoming a star, a star then a failed star and finally an auxiliary actor, in his latest Instagram post. He feels he has stood the test of time.

Anil Kapoor spoke of this while walking in the memory lane, while remembering his first movie as a single hero, “Woh 7 Din”, which was released 37 years ago on June 23, 1983.

Instagram

“I got involved in my work today as usual where I always look and not in the past .. But there are still some milestones in your life that you should not forget … # 37YearsOfWoh7Din, 37 years of being a star, has always been negotiable, accessible, and work And making choices … good … bad … great … sometimes even if they didn’t seem right at the time but always stood the test of time. “

“He started as an actor, became a superstar … a superstar according to trade … then a failed star … got up again … an international star … an auxiliary … an evergreen star and the list goes on … The ratings were not of Important to me and I didn’t take it seriously at all … “

Anil KapoorInstagram

“I was always aware of my talent and my habit … I just wanted to feed my love and my hunger to work … After 37 years, it is still the same, and we hope that it will continue the same thanks to God Almighty …”.

Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram: “Thank you very much to all my fans, filmmakers, participating actors and the crews I worked with …. and of course my family for being the backbone ….”

On the business front, Anil Kapoor will then be shown in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” by Anis Bazmi, starring Karthik Aryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The movie is a follow-up to the horror comedy The Horror comedy “Prool Bhulaya” for 2007, which was starred by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.