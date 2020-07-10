Annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank will be held in practice

World Bank

Leaders of the two institutions announced that the 2020 annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group are likely to be held primarily by default due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the International Monetary Fund’s managing director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank Group President David Malpas said that they recommend holding the annual meetings, scheduled for October 12-18, “in the first instance by default,” given the global health crisis Continuing, Xinhua News Agency.

“While we are preparing for a hypothetical scenario, we are still flexible

“While we are preparing for a hypothetical scenario, we are still flexible with the format of the meetings in light of developments and we will work, in consultation with our executive boards, to meet the needs of our membership,” the statement said.

Annual meetings usually bring thousands of government officials, businessmen, journalists and other representatives from all over the world to the headquarters of the two institutions in downtown Washington, DC.

The World Bank headquarters

The statement added: “Our goal is to serve our membership effectively while ensuring the health and safety of participants in annual meetings, employees, and the local community in the Washington, DC area.”

In April, the multilateral institutions already held the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank for 2020 by default.