Anshula at Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday: “I never want to live in a world where I am not.”

Anshula Kapoor wrote a sincere message on the occasion of her brother Arjun Kapoor’s birthday. Bollywood actor and son of pioneering producer Boni Kapoor is 35 years old on Friday 26 June.

Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.Public relations bulletin

What’s in the message?

In her emotional message, she describes him as more than her brother because she describes him as a protector, a friend, and her lifeline. Anchola claims to be gaining strength from his presence in life.

Anchola adds that she cannot live without him and talks about giving him more than she deserves in her life. Bonnie Kapoor’s daughter also claims Arjun knows her deepest fears and darker ideas.

You end the letter with a line that you would like to live in a world without. Check out its message below:

Happy birthday arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human being and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no boundaries, and who always makes me feel like the most dear person on earth. Bhai, you are my power to wake up every morning. I was my guardian, protector, my father, my friend, my brother, my close friend, the lifeline of my life. My parents were like a father, although you were a child yourself when you became that person to me. You gave me your strength when I had none of my strength. I was always there to catch me before I fell, it taught me how to fight, how to get up again, and how to keep my head high and with a smile. I held my hand in fire and every storm came our way. Do not shake your faith in me and your love for me. You never let us forget my mom, but you make me feel full even with her loss, and you have the power to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her. Arjun KapoorInstagram You have given me everything under the stars – even more than I ask, and perhaps more than I deserve – and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. I moved the sky and the earth to make sure I care and love her. You are the reason why I never felt alone. You are that light that can shine in all my darkness, to show me the way and bring me out of the dark. You know my deepest fears, my dark thoughts, all the dragons in my head and all the demons that I fight every day – and you love me in spite of all of that. You make me feel love every day. You make me feel proud, beyond love. You make me feel like I care. You are my home. Your love for me makes me think I am worthy of love. For this and for countless more reasons, you are my number one, the best person I know, my broadcaster, my northern star, my favorite human being, my heartbeat, and the best gift my mom can give me. I never want to live in a world where I am not. I love you endlessly. You’ve got your back, you’ve got me. Always and forever ❤️♾

On the business front, Arjun Kapoor’s next release is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. This movie was scheduled to release in March, but was delayed due to the government-imposed closure due to Covid-19.

Black comedy directed by Deepakar Banerjee. Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the female heroine. Another Arjun Kapoor project is with Rajkumar Gupta where he has been associated with Rakul Priest Singh.