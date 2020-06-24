Answers to seven urgent questions

On Tuesday night, the return of the Major League Baseball has become official. Here you are betting that you have some questions about the situation now. Here are some answers:

s. Are we okay to go? Can I pull the Aurelio Lopez shirt off stocking and get ready to watch some baseball?

A: You can (RIP Senor Smoke). The MLB Players Association canceled the last two boxes on Tuesday: Informed the MLB of their willingness to start spring training on July 1, with the opening day set on July 23 or 24, and signed the Safety and Health Protocols.

Q: When you talk about your ability to “report training in the spring by July 1”, what happens if a specific player – for example, an international player who came home during the close – is unable to get there at that time?

A: No biggie. As long as most players are ready by that date. Keep in mind, however, that no one will take the field unless the tests are negative for COVID-19.

Q: How does the schedule work on more than 60 games? Will they preserve traditional divisions?

A: Yes, the traditional divisions will be intact. The teams will remain within their areas, which means that the Yankees and the Mets will compete against the clubs only in the two eastern divisions. To reach 60 games, the logical detail will be 10 games against each of the four teams in your division, for a total of 40, then four games against each of the five teams in the corresponding section of the other league, a total of 20.

Q: Will there be a deadline for trade?

A: Yes. It will be August 31.

Q: Will there be typical Posteason prizes like Most Valuable Player, Cy Young (left) and others?

A: This is in the hands of the American Baseball Writers Association. I see no reason why we should not give them as long as the season really ends.

Q: What are the chances of the season actually ending?

A: Let’s put it generous at 20 percent.

Q: So, in the aftermath of my brain thaw for almost a month of small plowing amid one of the most difficult times in our country’s history, has either side actually triumphed?

A: The players won a score of -10,000 to -15000 – and this means that while both lost significant, it motivated players at least as we hadn’t seen in a generation, and unexpectedly, they got far more public support than they had in previous conflicts. Whether or not this very humble victory can lead to tangible gains for players in the next round of collective bargaining or not.