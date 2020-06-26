Anti-Semitic Action Class: Starmer to meet MPs after Long-Bailey sacked

Photo copyright

Labor Party leader Sir Kiir Starter is scheduled to speak to members of Parliament interested in the dismissal of former shadow education minister Rebecca Long Bailey.

Mrs. Long Bailey was asked to step down on Thursday after retweeting an interview that Sir Kiir said contained anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

The interview with actress Maxine Beck indicated that the US police learned violent tactics from Israeli intelligence.

Mrs. Long Bailey later said she did not agree with all aspects of the article.

“My retweet was by no means an intention to support every part of this article,” she said.

Jewish groups and some lawmakers welcomed Sir Kiir’s decision, but Ms. Long Bailey’s allies to the left of the party said it was an overreaction.

The dispute started when Rep. Salford and Eccles tweeted, “Maxine Peake is an absolute diamond” with a link to an interview with the actress and supporter of the work. On the independent website.

Mary van der Ziel, chairwoman of the British Jewish Parliament, told the BBC Radio’s Today Interview program, that Ms. Beck’s interview included a “dream” theory linking Israel to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, United States, last month.

She said: “I think it is a terrible case and I think that the response of Rebecca Long Bailey was pathetic. As a person who aspires to be a minister of education, she is expected to read and understand the material.”

Former Labor deputy and current government advisor for anti-Semitism John Mann told BBC Breakfast that Sir Care was fair and showed leadership.

“I am delighted and I am very satisfied. I believe that reassurance is the word that comes to mind across the Jewish community,” he said.

In a separate article, Ms. Beck, star of the BBC drama series Silk, discussed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, saying: “The tactics used by the police in America, kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, learned from seminars with Israel Secret Services.”

The article cited Israeli police denied Ms. Beck’s claim. Actress later I acknowledge She was “inaccurate,” adding on Twitter that she found racism and anti-Semitism “abhorrent.”

Three hours after Ms. Long Bailey’s retweet, a Labor party spokesperson confirmed that Sir Care had asked her to step down, saying “It was clear that restoring confidence with the Jewish community was number one priority.”

The Labor Party has suffered allegations of anti-Semitism since 2016.

It became a steadfast background for the tenure of former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn and Sir Kerr stood behind him on a platform of firmness for party antisemitism.

The Jewish labor movement welcomed the decision of the leader of the Labor Party to expel Mrs. Long Bailey, while the House of British Jews thanked him for his “swift move”.

However, John McDonnell, who was shadow advisor under Mr. Corbyn, was critical of the decision, saying: “Throughout the discussion of anti-Semitism, it has always been said that criticizing the practices of the Israeli state is not anti-Semitic.”

United Secretary-General Len McCluskey, whose union supported Mrs. Long-Bailey when she competed with Sir Keir to become the leader of the Labor Party, said her dismissal was “an unnecessary exaggerated reaction to a bewildering row”.

John Lansman, head of the labor activists Momentum group, told the BBC that the dismissal was a “mistake”, adding that it “would not help” to unite the party and in fact “made it more difficult.”

Reopening divisions?

When he became leader, Sir Kiir said that he wanted to achieve unity in the party as there was previously factional fighting.

His decision may reopen divisions, as a former shadow minister to the left of the party tells me that this was a “dangerous moment for the party” – with a “cleansing” of the new leader who does not agree with them.

Others in the party noticed that Sir Keir did a lot in a short period of time to install people close to him in key positions.

Leading sources insist, however, that the dismissal was not part of a grand plan.

They say that Ms. Long Bailey had to go because she repeatedly refused to remove her retweet of Maxine Beck’s article when asked.

For Sir Kiir, it is all about tackling the poisonous perception of anti-Semitism in the Labor Party ahead of a possible report from the Commission for Equality and Human Rights.

His allies say he promised actions, not words, for the Jewish community and that he was following them.

Former close associates of Jeremy Corbyn say the next shadow education minister should come to the left of the party if the Labor leader is interested in preserving unity.

Who is Rebecca Long Bailey?

Mrs. Long Bailey was born in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, in 1979 and prior to politics, she worked in pawn shops and call centers.

At university, she studied politics and sociology and later taught law through part-time courses.

She joined the Labor Party in 2010 and was chosen as a labor candidate for Salford and Eccles in the 2015 elections.

She was one of 36 Labor lawmakers who nominated Mr. Corbyn to lead the party in 2015 and then joined the shadow government.

When he resigned, she ran to replace him, saying that the party needed a “socialist leader who could work with our movement, rebuild our societies and fight for the policies we believe in.”

After Sir Kiir won the competition in April, she joined his top team as shadow education secretary.

Read more here.