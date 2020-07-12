Anupam Khair’s mother, brother, sister, wife, and niece are positive for coronavirus, the actor is negative

Anupam is goodTwitter

Veteran actor Anupam Khair shared that his mother, brother Raju Khair and two other family members had proven COVID-19.

The actor was taken to social media to share the health update. It also revealed that it was negative for the virus.

“This is to inform everything that my mother Dulari was found COVID + (Mildly). We inserted her at Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, brother, and father despite care that you have also tested positively. I have also tested myself & have tested negative. Mybmc Report, “Anupam Khair Tweet with a short video.

He was taken to Instagram to explain the symptoms that her mother began to show.

“I would like to inform friends, well-wishers and everyone that I took my mother to undergo a medical examination yesterday, as she was suffering from anorexia. On the recommendation of the doctor, we took her to CT Scan to rule out any medical problem. When testing, it was found moderately COVID +.”

Anupam Khair, mother of Delari, brother of RajuInstagram

Khair continued, “Because of her age, we have admitted her to Kokilaben Hospital. She is fine. Three other members (my brother, wife, and niece) have also shown somewhat positive results. I have also tested myself and have had a negative test. The family self-quarantined themselves. BMC has informed us.I would like to communicate with everyone who has elderly parents – please test your parents even if they show the slightest symptoms.Despite how much caution is shown by my brother and his family over the past few months, they still have positive results.So I urge everyone to To take this seriously and understand that there is not enough safety measures in place. Friends, do not let your guards down. Let us be vigilant, let us be aware and let us fight bad times together. “

This news comes after the Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have been confirmed infected with the coronavirus. Both have mild symptoms. They were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday.