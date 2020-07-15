Anupam urges the best of people to flood parents with love

Anupam Khair, mother of Delari, brother of RajuInstagram

Anupam Khair’s mother is currently seeking Covid-19 treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, and the veteran actor has been constantly sharing updates about her health on social media.

On Instagram, Anupam posted a video in which he talked about “how he is feeling these days”, and revealed that he decided not to tell his mother about the diagnosis of a coronavirus.

Khair said in the video, “Although we have told her that you are infected, you do not have a coronavirus. She knows that she is surrounded by people.”

He also shared how his mother was asking him about everyone’s health, including his friends Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Ashok Pandit.

While sharing the health update about his mother, Khair urged everyone to express their love for parents.

Anupam concluded by saying: “It is important that we take care of our parents and tell them that we love them. Words matter.”

Last week, Khair shared that his mother Dulari, his brother Raju Kher and two other family members had tested positive for Covid-19.