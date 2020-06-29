Anushka Sharma and Kurnish were in the Bulbul Group Avinash Tiwary (exclusive)

Daughter of Neil Nitin Mukesh Daughter of Norvey spends a good time with her dad

The famous actor Avinash Tiwary came out in 2018 with a pioneering role in the romantic film Laila Majnu by director Sajid Ali and Imtiaz Ali. Then he continued his first digital debut with Ghost Stories on Netflix which received an enormous rating.

Avinash’s newly related Bulbbul movie on Netflix makes a noise for all the right reasons. The movie brings Leila Magno Judy back. Avinash is all about Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnish Sharma production skills and she can’t stop thanking them for their great interest in good and talented actors.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Avinash Tiwary He talked about his online movie Bulbbul, the growing friendship with Tripti Dimri and why Anushka Sharma is one of the best product he has worked with.

Excerpts from the interview:

What makes Bulbbul special

Bulbbul is a special movie for me, I’ve always wanted to know how the audience will react to it. I am overwhelmed by the reaction of the movie. It was a unique filming experience for the movie. I experienced every aspect Bulbul. More than that, I hope that people will excite the engagement and conversation the movie is trying to film.

About working with Tripti Dimry again after Layla Magno

My counterpart and I met up with Leila Magno groups, and we are now very good friends and share a good relationship. Here I would like to add one line, ‘Ek ache dost hote hai uske badh kuch kameene dost hote haiMy tripti is mine (laughs).

If a fan of horror type

No, I am not a fan of horror. I rarely fear. Because I know that this fear of music and background music is not real. Having said that Bulbul is not a horror movie, we are trying to get an important message across.

Anushka Sharma as a producer

Anushka Sharma was present in the groups and so was Kurnish. The best part is both, valuable actors. The understanding and respect they have for actors is unparalleled. I didn’t feel any special feeling for any group. And they have big eyes on talent. I really want to thank Anushka and Kurnish Sharma from the bottom of my heart.

