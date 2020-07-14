Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call / AP

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, President Trump’s close ally, defended Dr. Anthony Fossey on Tuesday after the White House made a concerted effort to Defame the infectious disease expert The end of the previous week.

“We have no problem with Dr. Fossey,” Graham told a news conference in Columbia, South Carolina. “We need to focus on doing the things that get us to where we need to go. So, I have every respect in the world for Dr. Fauci. I think any attempt to undermine it will not be fruitful, quite frankly.”

“Entering a competition with Dr. Fossey about whether he is right or wrong is not moving the ball forward,” Graham added.

South Carolina lawmaker added that it is more important to focus on the place of the United States as a country now.

“The injury rate is on the rise. We closed the whole country. It is time to open smartly … We have to deal with the reality that we weren’t as prepared as we needed, but we’re heading in the right direction,” he said. He said.

Graham said the United States needs a “better test” and urged the Trump administration’s Trump administration task force “to do everything in its power to increase the test items” because it will be crucial, especially if schools reopen in the fall.

He also posed a question about whether Defensive Production Act should be used differently from what is used today to achieve this test goal. Because Graham said, “A test deficiency is a lack of reagents that you need to perform a reliable test.”

“We do not have enough real-time testing for the population as a whole,” he said, noting that a stimulus to the pool might be included in the upcoming Covid-19 relief bill.

In masks, Graham said, “Whether I need to delegate the mask or not, does this change the angle? I don’t know, but I know this: If people are going to take this seriously it will help us as much as it does in anything I can do.”

Watch here: