Apple removed 29,800 apps from the Chinese app store on Saturday, including more than 26,000 games, according to research firm Qimai data.

The removals come amid a crackdown on games not authorized by the Chinese authorities.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, Apple gave game publishers a deadline at the end of June to provide a government-issued license number to enable users to make in-app purchases.

Android app stores in China have long complied with these regulations. It is unclear why Apple implemented it strictly this year.

The smartphone maker removed more than 2,500 addresses from its app store during the first week of July. Research firm SensorTower reported at the time that games affected by the synagogues included titles from Zynga and Supercell.

The Chinese government has long sought to impose stricter regulations on the gaming industry to remove sensitive content.

Industry insiders say the game approval process that looks to enable in-app purchases is long and complex, hurting everyone except for the biggest game developers.

Todd Cohen, director of marketing at AppInChina, a company that helps foreign companies distribute their applications, said.