Archbishop of Canterbury says that portraying Jesus as white should be reviewed in light of the “black life” protests

He said, “Yes, of course,” adding that Jesus was portrayed differently in countries around the world. He said he was in regular contact with Anglican Church leaders from all over the world, who did not portray Jesus as white.
“You go to their churches and you don’t see white Jesus – you see black Jesus, or Chinese Jesus, or Middle Eastern Jesus – which is of course the most accurate.
“You see Jesus Fiji – you see Jesus depicted in many ways such as cultures, languages and understandings.”
Welby added that Jesus’ representations were not “from worship” but rather “as a reminder of the universality of the God who became a perfect man.”
“We will look very carefully and put it in context and see if they should all be there,” he said.
“the question [about whether they should all be there] It arises, of course that happens, and we have seen it all over the world. “
