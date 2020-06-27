Archbishop of Canterbury says that portraying Jesus as white should be reviewed in light of the “black life” protests

He said, “Yes, of course,” adding that Jesus was portrayed differently in countries around the world. He said he was in regular contact with Anglican Church leaders from all over the world, who did not portray Jesus as white.

“You go to their churches and you don’t see white Jesus – you see black Jesus, or Chinese Jesus, or Middle Eastern Jesus – which is of course the most accurate.

“You see Jesus Fiji – you see Jesus depicted in many ways such as cultures, languages ​​and understandings.”