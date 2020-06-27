Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has said the Anglican Church should reconsider its portrayal of Jesus as a White man.
Archbishop of Canterbury says that portraying Jesus as white should be reviewed in light of the “black life” protests

By Arzu / June 27, 2020
Speaking to BBC program today, will be He was asked whether the “way in which the Church depicted Jesus Christ” needed to “think again” and “re-imagine” in light of the recent “black life” protests that followed George Floyd’s death.

He said, “Yes, of course,” adding that Jesus was portrayed differently in countries around the world. He said he was in regular contact with Anglican Church leaders from all over the world, who did not portray Jesus as white.

“You go to their churches and you don’t see white Jesus – you see black Jesus, or Chinese Jesus, or Middle Eastern Jesus – which is of course the most accurate.

“You see Jesus Fiji – you see Jesus depicted in many ways such as cultures, languages ​​and understandings.”

Welby added that Jesus’ representations were not “from worship” but rather “as a reminder of the universality of the God who became a perfect man.”

Call handling Effects He said that as ties with the UK’s imperial history and slave trade were removed, he said the statues at Canterbury Cathedral would be subject to revision.

“We will look very carefully and put it in context and see if they should all be there,” he said.

“the question [about whether they should all be there] It arises, of course that happens, and we have seen it all over the world. “

The controversial projection and mutilation movement gained momentum in the United Kingdom, as well as in Europe and the United States, but public opinion was divided – as critics criticized it as a “mob rule”, while others praised it as a way to tackle Organized Racism.

Jack Jay of CNN contributed to this report.

