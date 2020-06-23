Ariane Aurora collaborates with the New York-based artist Claitonisuke

Who is Arian Aurora?

Aryan Aurora is an American Indian singer and actor who spread with ABC’s first season episode of “What Will You Do”, which has garnered more than 8.9 million views on YouTube. After making his screen debut, he signed up with the Prestige Management Group which is one of New York’s most respected and recognized talent management firm. Paula Curcuru of Prestige is currently Aryaan in film and television.

According to an article in Forbes magazine, “The actor has now been seen spreading fast again on social media through musical translations of popular Bollywood soundtracks. These videos have achieved millions of views that have turned him into an online sensation.”

Indeed, we recently saw Aryaan’s cover for Indian pop star Armaan Maliks for the first time “Control”. The video was spread on Instagram and a few days after the post, Arman Malik himself tweeted.

Arman Malik wrote on Twitter: “They always wanted young Indian musicians to pick up the guitar and do their own job. Check out the cover of #Control by_aryaanarora! You have a really cool brother, keep going on it”

Ariane has posted several covers since then that have collected millions of views on social media.

Aryaan is currently working on his first album and collaborating with New York-based artist Claytonisokay.

Cooperation is worth the wait

Singer and songwriter claytonisokay alias Billy Miller just posted an album about ignored stories in America, namely poverty, greed and loss of love. The album already earned 300k streams on Spotify and gained immense popularity. Not only that, but the proceeds from his album are donated to the Lyme Disease Association to raise awareness of the disease as his father has been suffering for nearly a decade due to poor diagnostics.

After seeing all the works of Aryaan and Claytonisokay’s new album, we can’t honestly wait to see what these two singers will bring to the table with their collaboration.