The 36-year-old winger joins FC Groningen in the Dutch Netherlands League, 20 years after his debut with the team based in the north of the country.
He was born in Bedum, a stone’s throw from Groningen, before he married in Groningen in 2007.
Robin had invited her to resign at the end of last season after his brilliant career, winning league titles with Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Real Madrid and the Champions League.
He won 96 international matches for the Netherlands, and helped “Orangie” reach the 2010 World Cup final against Spain. However, there was grief in the final match, as Spain won 1-0 in overtime after Robin missed an impressive opportunity in the second half.
“After an amazing 18-year adventure, we’ll be back home,” Robin said in a video message posted on the Groningen website. “Return to Groningen. Return to home during this difficult period of crisis, once striking FC Groningen.”
When the Dutch upper division was abandoned in April with no title or landing due to the Corona virus, Groningen sat in ninth place.
Football shortages hit the teams hard.
In an attempt to help, former Groningen defender Virgil van Dijk – who just won the English Premier League with Liverpool – bought four season tickets last month and was intending to withdraw them to his supporters who could not afford to pay.
Groningen fans started an online auction last week, with shoes from Van Dyck and Robin as well.
‘follow your heart’
“It’s great to see how everyone supports the club,” Robin said. “She also supported the club and made me think about what I could do for a club. I’ve had many conversations with the club staff.
Perhaps more than anything I listened to our supporters’ invitation: “Arjun, follow your heart.” “
“Back as a FC Groningen player … I started playing with this idea and now I did my job. I want to make my comeback as a soccer player, FC Groningen player.
“At this time, I’m not sure this will happen,” added Robin, who suffered his share of injuries.
“What I am sure is my drive will be 100%. It will be a tough physical challenge but I will do it. I will work hard and when everything is fine I will join the team for the first training for the new season.
“I hope to see everyone as soon as possible because my dream is to play in the FC Groningen shirt. We haven’t arrived there yet, but one can dream.”
During the closure of the Dutch League, the four major European football leagues – the Premier League, La Liga, German Bundesliga – Italian League – resumed behind closed doors.
The former Robin team, Bayern Munich, won the eighth league title in a row earlier in June and raised the cup on the last day of the German Bundesliga season on Saturday.
