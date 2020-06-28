The 36-year-old winger joins FC Groningen in the Dutch Netherlands League, 20 years after his debut with the team based in the north of the country.

He was born in Bedum, a stone’s throw from Groningen, before he married in Groningen in 2007.

Robin had invited her to resign at the end of last season after his brilliant career, winning league titles with Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Real Madrid and the Champions League.

He won 96 international matches for the Netherlands, and helped “Orangie” reach the 2010 World Cup final against Spain. However, there was grief in the final match, as Spain won 1-0 in overtime after Robin missed an impressive opportunity in the second half.