Arjun Kapoor’s 35th Birthday: From Malika Arora to Sonam Kapoor, Wishes Good Luck With Family And Friends

Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday on Friday, and hopes are flowing from friends and family. Among those wishing to Arjun on his special day are Sister Anchula, good friend Malika Arora, his cousin Sonam Kapoor, Uncle Anil Kapoor, and his colleague “K&K” Kareena Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor’s birthday.Varinder Chawla

Anshula coined a long note. “Happy Birthday @ Arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human being and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no boundaries, and who always makes me feel like the most dear person on earth. Bhai, you are the reason for my strength to wake up every morning. I was My guardian, protector, my father, my friend, my brother, my close friend, the lifeline of my life. “

He also thanked Anjula Arjun for caring for her like a father.

“You grew up to me as a father, although you were a child when you became that person for me. You gave me your strength when I didn’t have any of my own. I was always there to catch him before I fell, taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to stay My head held high and smiled. You breathe without it You gave me everything under the stars – even more than I ask, perhaps more than I deserve – and somehow I always know what I need, even before I know I need it.

“I moved the sky and the earth to make sure that I care about her and love her. You are the reason why I never felt alone. You are this light that shines through all my darkness, to show me the way and bring me out of the darkness. You know my deepest fears, my dark thoughts and all the dragons in my head and all the demons that are in my head I fight it every day – and you love me in spite of it all. “I feel loved every day. You make me feel proud, beyond love. You make me feel important. “

Anchola described Arjun as “number one”, saying: “You are my home. Your love for me makes me think I am worthy of love. For this reason and for countless reasons, you are number one, the best person I know, my broadcaster, my northern star, my favorite human, my heartbeat, the best A gift my mom can give me. I never want to live in a world I’m not. I love you indefinitely. I got your back, you have my back. Always and forever. “

Angels published the sunny Arjun’s picture of the book “Arjun” and wrote “Happy Birthday, Sunlight.”

Sonam Kapoor wrote: Happy birthday, happy dear brother .. You bring a lot of laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what I went through. Thank you for always being in my corner regardless of the strange thing that I am dealing with. I love you so much my dear brother. “

Karina had a funny job. I have posted an image that the two can see while being scattered. Karina said sarcastically: “Another year is older and wiser but still unable to break the mess! Happy birthday. It’s a big deal.”

Anil Kapoor mentioned the quality that he admires most in Arjun. “You always make everyone in your life feel loved and cared for. It’s my favorite thing about you! Here are many positive, positive and fun years, and all the other madness that happens when we meet.”