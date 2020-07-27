Armed Police Cardiff in a “horrific” raid on the wrong house

The armed police looking for a group of men with weapons mistakenly invaded the wrong house.

Armed officers raided a property on Blaenclydach Street, Cardiff, and were later seen around the corner in a house at Blaenclydach Place.

Southern Wales police apologized and admitted officers admitted “attended the wrong address” around midday on Sunday.

The force said it would arrange to fix a door.

Charlie Goff, who lives in the wrongly raided house, was on his way home at the time and when “officers stormed the door and smashed it.”

The 23-year-old said there were “four or five” police cars outside the property.

“They all stood outside, ready for the home raid,” he added. “If you were inside, it would be awful.”

“If they were just going to knock on a door and get the wrong house, there wouldn’t be much,” said Goff, who works on the BBC’s casualty program 1.

“But when they get machine guns, you’ll think they’ll check again.”

Photo copyright

Charlie Jove Comment on the photo

Southern Wales police admitted that they had gone to the wrong house





A South Wales Police spokesman said: “After news of a disruption on Cornwall Street yesterday involving a group of men armed with weapons, firearms officers were conducting investigations in the Gangtown area of ​​Cardiff.

While the officers were searching for a suspect, they unfortunately attended the wrong address.

“The officers apologized for those who lived in the house and made arrangements to fix the door.”

Photo copyright

Charlie Jove Comment on the photo

Soon after seeing them about 120 meters away nearby





The force said that three men in their thirties and a 16-year-old boy were arrested.

A 23-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the disruption of Cornwall Street.