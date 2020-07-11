Norway coach Aaron Bohn said today, Saturday, that the closest Yankee star, Aroldis Chapman, has been positive for the coronavirus, will go out to the “foreseeable future”.

Boone, two young men, 32, added that he suffers from mild symptoms, but “generally it works well.”

According to the MLB protocol, Chapman will only be allowed to join the team after taking two consecutive negative tests, free of fever for at least 72 hours and filtered by the doctor.

DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa had previously been positive and were isolated outside The Bronx, where Spring Training 2.0 takes place.

Boone said until Saturday that there were no other positive tests besides Chapman.

Zach Breton is a candidate to replace Chapman closer if he is not available when the regular season is scheduled to start on July 23 in Washington.

Chapman participated in spring training activities last week. He missed the first day of spring training 2.0 while waiting for the results of his taking COVID-19, which was negative.

A later test revealed Chapman’s diagnosis.

News of Chapman’s contracting with the coronavirus comes as many players across the league have been positive since the start of the Spring 2.0 training last week, while others have opted out of the MLB 2020 season.