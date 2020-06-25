Nectia’s goal is his second goal in the league for Arsenal this season

A terrible mistake from Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy Arsenal helped his first victory since the Premier League returned in an entertaining match played in intense heat at St Mary’s.

McCarthy faltered under pressure from Eddie Nectia after a pass back, allowing the attacker to intercept his attempt at the net without guard.

The victory was won late when Jack Stephens was sent off for a mistake by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the last man and the resulting free-kick substitute Joe Willock after Alexandre Lacazette’s free kick hit the wall was refused to follow.

It was a timely boost for the gunner, who has suffered injuries and form since restart, and lost two games before that.

But the victory was not worth it. Prior to the goal, Nectia had seen a near-term end ruled out by offside, and Aubameyang had been angled against the crossbar.

Coming after such an impressive show in her first match in Norwich, the result continues to be the sad Southampton inability to repeat her shape outside of her stadium in St Mary’s.

This was his tenth loss at home this season – the equivalent of the club’s record for the Premier League season, which leaned in 1993-94 when he was 42 games in a campaign.

With 11 points separating it from the bottom three points, it’s very unlikely that they will be dragged into a landing battle.

Arsenal’s victory takes them back to tenth place, but they still have a lot of work to do if they want to save something from this league season and qualify for Europe.

