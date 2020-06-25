As Delhi becomes the capital of India for coronavirus, its hospitals are struggling to cope

One day later, an online report confirmed it was positive.

“We were not panicked,” says Singh’s son-in-law, Mandeep. “Since we knew the cause of the fever, we thought that we would probably be able to treat it.”

But as Singh’s condition worsened, his family found it impossible to find a hospital to treat him, as the city’s healthcare system receded under mounting epidemic pressure.

Mandeep Singh said that three private hospitals had informed the family that they did not have beds, despite the application established by the Delhi government which indicated their availability. Others did not take 68-year-old calls, including the one that was tested in them.

Ultimately, Lakhjeet Singh went to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) – Delhi’s largest government hospital. Before embarking on a 30-minute trip to the hospital, Mandeep Singh says the government app has shown that the hospital has 1,100 beds available.

But when they arrived, Mandeep Singh claims that his wife’s father has expelled him the medical staff, although government hospitals in Delhi are legally obligated not to reject the emergency patients. Medics said there was no free family.

“It was very unlikely that 1,100 beds would be occupied by the time we got to LNJP Hospital,” says Mandeep Singh.

Outside the hospital, the elder sheikh fainted. His family took him inside, where the doctor examined him after 10 minutes and announced his death upon arrival.

In a statement, the National Liberal Party expressed condolences to the Singh family and denied their refusal to accept. The hospital says he was examined by a doctor and died on arrival.

On June 4, Lakhit Singh’s daughter wrote a short message on Twitter: “It is no longer the case. The government failed us.”

The highest number of Covid-19 in India

When India was closed on March 25, Delhi recorded only 606 cases of Covid-19 and 10 deaths. When the city first began loosening its closure restrictions in the third week of May in an attempt to revive its economy, the numbers began to rise – and by June 8 it had more than 40,000 cases.

A day later, the city’s deputy prime minister, Manish Sisodia Advertise The capital was expected to see more than half a million Covid 19 cases by the end of July.

Sisodia warned Delhi would need 80,000 extra beds in this scenario.

Dr. Arvind Kumar, head of the Chest and Lung Transplant Center at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi and founder of Long Care, says the situation in Delhi is “frightening”.

“Nowadays, the numbers are increasing very quickly, and the problem with these infectious diseases is that as the affected population increases in society, the number of cross-injuries that occur from that affected group also increases and multiplies,” he says.

At a press conference on Monday, Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that about 23,000 new Covid-19 cases had been reported in the city over the past ten days. Last week, Delhi Health Minister Satendar Jain’s test was positive.

Officials said about 55% of Covid 19’s active cases are isolated from the home, but the rest need medical attention.

As cases rose and people scrambled to find hospital beds, in early June the city government launched the Delhi Corona app, which displays real-time information about family availability in government and private hospitals. Hospitals enter information into the platform, and government officials verify the numbers.

The application, which is updated twice a day, will help bridge the information gap about family status and can be used to record complaints against hospitals that refuse to accept injured patients, said Kejriwal.

But with the offer of the hospital beds app for free in many of the facilities, it appears that the problem is not only related to providing more beds: hospitals also need employees to manage them.

Shortage of doctors

Shahana Shanda, 34, was transferred to at least five hospitals in early June, according to her uncle, Shahid Siddiqui, a local politician.

Although the hospital applied for the availability of the family, her family said that she had been repeatedly expelled from the facilities, until she was finally admitted to a prestigious government hospital in Delhi-Safdarjung.

Chanda was tested for Covid-19 upon entry and given a bed – but then, her family said she was neglected.

“No one took care of her,” my friend says. “No drugs were provided. Left alone, only oxygen provided.”

Shanda died on June 7. My friend said she took off her oxygen supplies to walk to the bathroom in Amber, where she collapsed. My friend says: “When she fell, no one came to help her. Her brother had to take her back to bed. When the doctors examined her, they said that she was no longer so.”

Safdarjung Hospital said in a statement that Shanda was in critical condition when she was accepted and that her family had wasted a vital time taking her to different hospitals. The hospital said the chanda test results were initially negative for coronavirus.

My friend said that the abuse did not end there.

He says: “When she died, he asked the brother to put her in a bag, sew her and carry her to the morgue, and put her there. There was no one to help them.”

Safdarjung Hospital told CNN it will not treat the allegation.

These allegations of abuse are not isolated. On June 12, the Supreme Court of India criticized the Delhi government for its treatment of Covid-19 patients and treatment of the dead, describing Indian media reports “Horrific” scenes at LNJP, where Lakhjeet Singh dies.

A television report showed a man lying on the floor with no clothes in a ward, and an elderly unconscious person on a nearby bed. There was no medical staff on hand to help.

Supreme Court ruling He said “The patients in the wards and the dead bodies in the same wings. The bodies were also seen in the hallway and the waiting area. The patients were not provided with any oxygen or other support, and no saline drops were shown with the family and no one was present. The patients were crying and there was no one Bring them. “

Dr. Parve Mittal, president of the LNJP Hospital resident physicians association, said the facility was drowned on the day the footage was taken.

“There was a shortage of medical and housekeeping staff. Doctors and nurses were taking rounds but they were overloaded. Many of them were infected due to long working hours. The situation is much better now,” he said. “More housekeeping employees have been employed and CCTV cameras have been created to monitor patients.”

The Supreme Court appealed to Delhi officials to increase the number of beds across the state and “provide the appropriate infrastructure and personnel” for Covid-19 patients, and described the conditions as “pathetic” and “inappropriate”.

Actions being taken

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in Delhi after the disgusting Supreme Court report, and then set a series of standard operating procedures after talks with the Delhi government.

Among other measures, isolated family fees in private hospitals were drastically reduced – while the test rate in Delhi, which the Supreme Court noted was low, rose from an average of 5,000 tests per day to 18,000 tests, according to Prime Minister Kejriwal.

Officials say another 20,000 Covid-19 beds will be added there next week. This includes a huge spiritual center that will be transformed into a specialized hospital with 10,000 beds – expected to be the largest Covid-19 in the world – by Friday.

Moreover, 500 old train coaches, with a total of 8,000 beds, have been designated as lightweight isolation centers.

A spokesman for the Delhi government said: “The government is creating multiple facilities such as hotels, banquet halls, etc. to treat aura patients. These facilities are only created after arranging enough manpower to manage patients. For example, about 3,000 hotel rooms are being prepared in the capital “.

But experts still doubt that Delhi has enough manpower to operate the additional facilities.

Kumar, from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, says front-line workers are exhausted and afraid of contracting the virus.

He says: “We don’t have enough manpower to manage even our hospital today.” “We fight with the nurses every day. They want to quit, they want to leave. The resident doctors disappear overnight … People are not ready to do their duties here … There is a problem in the workforce in every hospital.”