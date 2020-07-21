Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal: The winner from Trezeguet takes Villa out from the third floor

Trezeguet scored three goals in his last three Premier League matches

Aston Villa players should prepare for the “Cup Final” after demonstrating “courage” to ensure an invaluable victory over Arsenal and leaving the Premier League drop zone in one match, says coach Dean Smith

Trezeguet beat Emiliano Martinez with a powerful finish for the first time after Tyrone Minges turned a corner of Egypt’s international path to get Villa out of the bottom three for the first time since February 28,

Villa moved over Watford without a manager, who started the seventeenth day before a heavy 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City, by goal difference.

Middlers’ second victory in three matches puts a dramatic final day at the bottom of the table on Sunday, as Villa will start point-level with Watford and three points behind Bournemouth – with the possibility of two of these three teams dropping.

Meanwhile, 16th-ranked West Ham, who also plays on Wednesday, still needs one point to ensure safety, although his goal difference should keep them awake.

Villa’s last match was far from West Ham, and if they win – provided Watford does not win by two or more goals greater than they win – Smith’s men will get another season in the league, having spent much of it at the bottom of the three.

“We saw Watford play earlier and get hit, and we knew we had to win to catch them,” Smith told BBC Sport. “By winning, it puts our destiny in our hands.

“There were a lot of characters and a lot of courage on the part of the players. It was a huge performance and I am proud of the players for that but now we have to recover and prepare for the final of our cup.

“We are working hard to maintain our position and the last three results have shown that.”

The tenth defeat in the league means that Arsenal, who has played in its first match since reaching the FA Cup final, will finish outside the first six places for the first time in 25 years.

They cannot reach the top of eighth position after a disappointing performance by Mikel Arteta, as Eddie Nketiah came close to a tie with a header hitting the post.

However, artillery will still play a major role in the landing battle when they host Villa Watford rivals on Sunday.

During the match, a banner reading “Back Arteta Kroenke Out” was pulled by a plane over Villa Park in reference to Arsenal owner Stan Krunky.

The fate of a villa is back in their hands

After Watford’s 2-1 victory over Newcastle on July 11, Villa looked frustrated and off it – seven points of safety with four games.

But the Smith team reacted admirably in the closing stages of the season, beating Crystal Palace, by drawing over Everton before defeating Arsenal with a brave oozing character in the character to give themselves a fighting chance to stay awake.

The defeat of Watford earlier on Tuesday opened the door for Villa to exit the relegation zone for the first time in five months, despite being forced to adjust their defense in the first half after Ahmed Al-Muhammadi was forced to hit him.

Smith’s team scored six goals since the start of the first half, Trezeguet scored half, which was his last instinct achievement and beat Martinez for speed and strength.

Villa had to endure some difficult moments, especially in the end after substitute Kennan Davis missed a great opportunity to double the lead after a wide shot.

Smith responded to the final whistle by fixing his fist – as Villa’s fate returned with their hands.

Villa will be safe if they win (assuming Watford does not win two goals more than they win), or draw with Hornets not to win. But defeat would land at Villa if Watford avoided defeat or if Bournemouth beat Everton.

The artillery is taking a step back

This was a big step back for Arsenal after a positive wave in which they collected 13 points from six games.

After continuing to beat Liverpool’s fugitive champion by beating Manchester City to conclude the first visit to the FA Cup since 2017, the players did not push the goalkeeper Villa Reena to a dangerous rescue.

It was the first time that Villa had not faced any shots on goal in the Premier League match since January 2016.

The flow of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s goals was one of his team’s most important goals, but the Gabonese striker was frustrated at Villa Park and his future remains a hot topic of conversation between supporters.

A plane flew Villa Park

Asked if Aubameyang, whose current deal expires next summer, Arteta said on the eve of this game, he will sign a new contract: “The sooner we do this, the better because the player will be more focused, more determined and quieter.”

Nketia was the closest visitor registration, as England under -21 was forward-facing vs. post-angled.

The Gunners can still qualify for Europe, but now they will have to win the FA Cup to play in the European League next season.

“I don’t think the league table lies at all,” Arteta admitted. “You can see the gap and the difference in points with the other teams. It’s our place. This is the truth.”

Man of the Match – Jack Grelich (Aston Villa)

Another big turn from Jack Grealish, Villa captain who inspired his team mates to a decisive win ensuring their exit from the relegation zone with one game left

Waiting for 22 years – Statistics

Villa beat Arsenal at Villa Park in a Premier League match for the first time since they did so in December 1998 under John Gregory, ending 17 games at home without a win against Artillery.

Arsenal have lost four of six games outside the Premier League since the replay.

The Gunners lost 10 league games for the third season in a row for the first time in seven seasons between 1981-1982 and 1987-88.

21 goals out of 46 goals scored by Arsenal in the Premier League this season came from fixed kicks.

What then?

Both teams take part in matches that affect relegation on the last day of the season – while visiting Villa West Ham on Sunday (16:00 GMT) and looking to stay awake, Arsenal wraps up its Premier League campaign at home to Watford at risk of relegation at the same time .