At least two people were killed and 4 wounded in a shootout at the California Wal-Mart Distribution Center, officials said

The shooting happened around 3 pm. Rick Crabtree, Red Bluff City team manager, told CNN by phone.
Crabtree said that a car collided with the distribution center, causing a fire. Crabtree said the fire was not so great.
He added that an unknown man was shot dead at the scene of the accident and was taken to hospital. It is not clear whether law enforcement shot the suspect.
“There was an active shooter, he was shot, and I last heard that he was on his way to hospital,” Crabtree said.
Hendrickson said that St Elizabeth’s Community Hospital in Red Bluff, part of Dignity Health, had received a total of six patients from Wal-Mart Distribution Center.
Hendrickson said two were killed and four were in good condition. She was unable to provide information about the nature of the injuries or the ages of the people who were hospitalized.
Yvette Borden, spokeswoman for the Tihama County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN by phone Saturday evening, that the senders received multiple calls from the distribution center reported active shooting and multiple shots being fired.
A Wal-Mart spokesman told CNN they were aware of the situation.
“We are aware of the situation and are working with law enforcement to investigate. We do not have any additional information that we share at this time,” Wal-Mart spokesman Scott Pope told CNN.
Borden says the scene is still very active and law enforcement is clearing the building. Borden said the building is very large. Borden said that law enforcement officers have already completed a preliminary survey of the building in search of the shooter and possible victims.
This is a growing story.
