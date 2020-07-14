In a statement issued by the organization, the team said it “honors, respects and appreciates Native American society”, adding that “as an organization, we have always drawn strength from our diversity and respect for all. This will never change.”
But amid a national conversation about slogans and insensitive nicknames of racism, the team said they remained committed to its 108-year-old name.
“Changing the name Braves is not under consideration or considered necessary. We have great respect and reverence for our name and the indigenous American communities that have built meaningful relationships with us will do so too. We will always be the Atlanta Braves,” the team said in its conversations with Native Americans and tribal leaders.
The Cleveland Baseball Indians in the American League are among the leading organizations facing calls for change.
But while Braves will stick to their name since 1912 in Boston – through their move to Milwaukee in 1953 and to Atlanta in 1966 – the Georgia sun may soon shine on the team’s brand “Tomahawk Chop”.
“Regarding the fan experience, including the chop, it is one of the many issues that we work with with the consulting group,” the team said in its statement. “We continue to listen to the Native American community, as well as our fans, players, and alumni, to make sure we make an informed decision about this part of our fan experience.”
The chant and chop movement broke out on the scene in Tallahassee, Florida, as a college chant in Florida. But when Deion Sanders – futuristic NFL Hall of Fame and a previous triple sporting debut at FSU – became brave in 1991, he seamlessly introduced the piggy cheering to an Atlanta baseball audience.
“Chopping was popular with our fans when Dion Sanders joined our team and still inspires our players on the field,” said Braves.
During the Sanders period in Atlanta, Braves were a staple, taking over the NL West division every season from 1991-1993, the start of a series of crowns of divisions that would last from 1995 to 2006. Braves had won 17 National League emblems. And three world championships, most recently in 1995 at the expense of the Cleveland Indians.
