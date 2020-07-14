Atlanta Braves retains its name but reviews “Tomahawk Chop”

In a statement issued by the organization, the team said it “honors, respects and appreciates Native American society”, adding that “as an organization, we have always drawn strength from our diversity and respect for all. This will never change.”

But amid a national conversation about slogans and insensitive nicknames of racism, the team said they remained committed to its 108-year-old name.

“Changing the name Braves is not under consideration or considered necessary. We have great respect and reverence for our name and the indigenous American communities that have built meaningful relationships with us will do so too. We will always be the Atlanta Braves,” the team said in its conversations with Native Americans and tribal leaders.