Australia and New Zealand host the Women’s World Cup in 2023

FIFA announced its decision after the virtual executive board meeting on Thursday.
The joint bid was preferred to win after Japan withdrew from the process earlier this month, leaving Colombia as the only competition.
FIFA’s technical rating put all three hosts on display for Trans-Tasman ahead of its rival, giving it a score of 4.1 out of five.
Japan was awarded 3.9, which prompted in part its withdrawal, while Colombia scored only 2.8.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was praised for her treatment of the coronavirus, publicly supported the offer.
Together with her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, she wrote an open letter to FIFA supporting the joint bid. It also reiterated its commitment in a final attempt to persuade the FIFA Council on Wednesday.
“We are leaders not only in women’s football, but on the journey to achieving gender equality both on and off the field,” she said before the vote.
“We have achieved equal pay for our national teams and this is something we are very proud of.
“This tournament will provide an opportunity for the development of women’s football throughout the Asia Pacific region and beyond, and we will highlight the women’s match as never before.”
The tournament, scheduled to begin on July 10, 2023, will be the first Women’s World Cup in the Southern Hemisphere to be played across eight stadiums in Australia and five in New Zealand.
The successful bid promised a “unprecedented” level of investment after the huge success of the Women’s World Cup last year.
The tournament in France attracted fans who broke the record and placed the center stage for women’s football.
“The FIFA Women’s World Cup is the pinnacle of our sport and what are the dreams that were made,” Australian captain Sam Kerr said before the decision.
“The best teams in the world, the best players in the world are taking part in the biggest stage.
“This is about inspiring the next generation of girls by leading the way in and out of the field.”
