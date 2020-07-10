Australia suspends extradition with Hong Kong and provides citizenship path for city residents

“We have officially informed Hong Kong and advised the Chinese authorities,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that Australia had also updated its travel advice to Hong Kong, warning Australians of the possibility of being detained in the city under the “mysterious” law.
Morrison also announced a path to permanent residence in Australia for Hong Kong citizens looking to leave the city due to law enforcement.
He said that current students or skilled visa holders in Australia from Hong Kong will be given an additional five years on their visas, with a path to permanent residence, adding that future students or applicants for a skilled visa will also be granted those additional five years if the applications are successful.
“There will be Hong Kong citizens who might be looking to move to another place, to start a new life elsewhere, to take their skills, their jobs and the things they were managing under the previous set of rules and arrangements in Hong Kong,” Morrison said.
He also encouraged companies in Hong Kong to move to Australia.
Morrison said that about 10,000 Hong Kong are currently in Australia, adding that he did not expect large numbers of applications for new visas in the short term.
New Zealand said Thursday that it is reviewing its relationship with Hong Kong after enforcing the security law.
“This will be a thoughtful and thoughtful review in all of our settings, including extradition arrangements, control of exports of strategic goods, and travel advice.”
