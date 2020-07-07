Austrian Airlines replaces short train connections as part of a government rescue plan

(CNN) – Austria’s main airline is replacing one of its flights with a more frequent train service, in order to meet environmental standards for the latest government rescue.

The company will no longer fly between the capital Vienna and Salzburg, where the rail service operates instead.

As part of the latest € 600 million ($ 680 million) government aid package, the airline must cut its domestic emissions by 50% by 2050 and end flights as there is a direct train to the airport taking “ Much less than three hours “.

The airline said that starting from July 20, there will be up to 31 direct train services daily between Vienna International Airport and Salzburg Central Station, compared to three railways per day.

“Vienna airport can be reached by train from Salzburg in less than three hours and without changing trains,” Alexis von Huinsbruch, airline chief executive, said in a statement. This is why AIRail’s offer is a good and more environmentally friendly alternative to flying.

Vienna and Salzburg are 184 miles away and a 45-minute journey took them only. But when calculating the time spent at each airport, the total travel time will often be longer than 2 hours 49 minutes by train.

Passengers will reserve their rights to compensation, refund, and forwarding. The company said that if a train or a connected plane is lost due to the delay, customers will be automatically booked on alternate travel connections.

The company said that the rail service was tried in 2019, while Salzburg Airport was closed for a month due to the runway renovation and was well received.

But there was a trend far from unnecessary short flights that were taking place before the outbreak, which some companies have already sought to exploit.

Last year, KLM partnered with Dutch and Belgian rail companies to replace one daily flight between Amsterdam and Brussels with a train service, similar to the Austrian Airlines deal with ÖOB. In Germany, Lufthansa cooperates with the Deutsche Bahn train network.