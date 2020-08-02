Autism threatens to review donations for action

Comment on the photo

Lynn Macloski said the payment was “an abuse” of Unite members ’funds





The largest supporter of labor unions in the Labor Party promised to review its financial support after the party decided to pay the wages of former employees who sued them in the anti-Semitism conflict.

The unification of Commander Lyn Maclosky He said to the observer The Labor Party should not “take Unite’s money for granted.”

Last month, the party agreed to pay “substantial” compensation to seven of the informants who spoke to the BBC.

Allegations of anti-Semitism within the Labor Party frustrated Jeremy Corbyn’s time as leader.

On the BBC Panorama program in July 2019, entitled Is the work anti-Semitic? Several former party officials claimed that prominent figures close to the leadership at the time interfered in the process of dealing with anti-Semitic complaints.

They also alleged that they faced a significant increase in complaints since Mr. Corbyn was elected as a leader in 2015.

Labor pays compensation to anti-Semitic informants

Evidence of anti-Semitic labor allegations

The party’s statement at the time denounced that they were “disaffected former employees” with “personal and political axes” to grind them and accused them of trying to undermine Mr Corbyn – who was replaced as a leader by Sir Ker Keer Starmer in April this year.

Seven of the informants took legal action, and in a statement read out in the Supreme Court last month, the Labor Party apologized without reservation, saying it was determined to root out anti-Semitism in the party and the broader movement.

She admitted that her previous press release “contained defamatory and false allegations about these informants.”

Photo copyright

PA Media Comment on the photo

Angela Rainer said it was time to heal the teams





Mr. McCluskey, a supporter of Mr. Corbyn, criticized the accompanying return, telling the observer: “It’s a misuse of member funds. Much of it is Unite money, and my CEO has already asked all kinds of questions.

It looks as though a huge banner has been placed outside the Labor Party with “Waiting here with your command and receiving your payment there.”

He said there was no “doubt” that the union’s executive would ask for a review of its funding for the Labor Party.

Unite gave £ 401,875 to the party in the first three months of this year and donated several million pounds in recent years.

After settling the whistle-blowers, Corbin described the party’s response as “disappointing,” adding that legal advice was that Labor “has a strong defense.”

But Labor Party deputy leader Angela Rainer said it was a “wise step” that was “part of the healing process” the party needed.

The Labor Party was contacted to respond to Mr. McCluskey’s comments.