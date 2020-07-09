“Avengers” directors, Russo brothers fill the summer movie void with “School Movie Pizza”

But in the summer, due to coronaviruses, it could be the first in decades without such massive films, they turned their attention to creating this kind of group online experience – with pizza.

Since May, the Russians have hosted an online program called “Russo Bros Pizza Film School”. They designate fans’ movies for discussion, with the goal of “teaching and spreading some love for favorite classic movies, as well as local pizzerias while movie lovers are stuck at home.”

The two use the program to show films they have influenced or simply like – titles like “The Evil Dead”, “The Empire Strikes Back” and “No Country for Old Men” – and inviting guests to focus on the movies. In this week’s version, devoted to the 1980 version of “Flash Gordon”, they will be joined by Taika Whitty, who directed “Jojo rabbit” And “Thor: Ragnarok”.

In an interview with CNN, Joe Russo said that his daughter suggested the idea, as he showed family films to pass the time during the early stages of staying home. They discussed “What inspired us in the movie. For us, it was a great opportunity to talk about the filmmaking process,” and made it available to young filmmakers looking for a way to tell them stories. “