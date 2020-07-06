Baahubali, Eega and Sarileru Neekevvaru celebrate on July 6. Here is why

Prabhas in BaahubaliTwitter

SS Telugu movie teams directed by SS Rajamouli Baahubali, Eega and Mahesh Babu Sarileru Neekevvaru, who made history, celebrate on July 6 for these reasons.

The director SS Rajamouli started shooting Baahubali on July 6, 2013. The film team didn’t imagine that they would create such a date with the Baahubali film series. Seven years later, the team celebrates this day, as its maker tweeted, “July 6, 2013. The moment everything started! We started filming # Bahubali on this day 7 years ago … ✊.”

SS Rajamouli has another reason to celebrate this day, as he released another historical film of his career on this date. His groundbreaking film Eega was released in movie theaters around the world on July 6, 2012. Members of the film unit are celebrating the eight years since its release today.

Actor Kannada Kichcha Sudeepa, who played the villain in Eega, participated in arousing his enthusiasm over the eight years of his launch and 19The tenth Remembrance of his other film. Chirp, “On this day, #Huccha completes 19 years of release, and # Eega.completes 8. Don’t forget, both of these films have set me up and refined me. Thanks to the filmmakers I have part of it n for giving me such wonderful moments.”

Star superstar Mahesh Babu Sarileru Neekevvaru went to the floor on July 5, 2019. The movie, which went great at the box office, was a dream a real moment for Anil Ravipudi to work with the prince. This movie will always be private for the director, who moved to his Twitter account on July 6 to share his enthusiasm.

Anil Raviudi tweeted today, “July 5 – This past year began today with” ACTION “for SuperstarUrstrulymahesh garu. Filming started on this day and it was launched in 6 months.” బొమ్మ మొదలైంది “to” బొమ్మ దద్దరిల్లిపోయింది “in 6 months. Thanks to my team and the public for this great #SarileruNeekevvaru experience.”