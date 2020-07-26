Bakra Eid 2020: Don’t sacrifice animals in public, says Bengaluru. Violators are punished

A representative pictureCreative Commons

On Sunday, the Bengaluru authorities announced that sacrificing animals would not be permitted on the occasion of Eid or Eid al-Adha in public areas of the city. This could completely change how the festival is celebrated this time.

Bakra Eid is an annual sacrifice festival celebrated in Islamic culture. Usually, pregnancy is sacrificed to celebrate this occasion.

Bakra-Eid to do differently this time in Bengaluru

The holiday ball will be celebrated on July 30-31. This festival is known as “The Great Eid” and “The Less Feast” to be Eid Al Fitr. The festival celebrated the ritual “sacrifice” according to custom. Muslims celebrate this occasion around the world.

In India, as the festival approaches, it adopts certain changes in appearance. In Bengaluru, authorities banned animal sacrifice on Sunday, as they were applied to public places such as parks and streets. This can be done in relation to the growing COVID-19 cases in the city. “The public is hereby notified that sacrificing animals during a holiday ball or any other religious event is prohibited on public roads and footpaths,” an official told IANS.

Schools, colleges, nursing homes and hospitals will also not be allowed to carry animal offerings. Even mosques, even if they are temples, will not be allowed to sacrifice. The official told the media that there will be severe penalties for those who break the rules.

Moreover, people who break the order will be punished under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act of 1976. The only militants are allowed to slaughter food for food.

Interestingly, this time livestock can be purchased online or by phone as the markets will remain closed. The festival shape is really changing.

In the run-up to early Eid, many state departments across the country expressed that people should celebrate mail at home, not in mosques. However, Bengaluru went a step further in this regard. People started responding to the news. It has not been noticed yet whether this new rule will stand up to a public trial.