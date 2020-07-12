Bandra about the competition in the Olympics: “In the preliminary final, it is the edge of 1% that makes the difference.”

With the goal of engaging in purposeful rhetoric and creating a high-performance sport and knowledge franchise for officials and stakeholders, ELMS launched on Saturday the first-ever Indias Leadership Program in collaboration with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation, along with one of the world’s leading sports foundation, Loughborough University.

Speaking of the importance of the program that aims to create excellence in every aspect of the sports ecosystem, co-promoter of ELMS Vita Dani said: “The ELMS Foundation is excited to launch the first high-performance leadership program of its kind in India, alongside the Abhinav Bindra Foundation and experts from Respected Loughborough University. This program aims to create high-performance athletic administrators who can lead and create one of the best sporting ecosystems in the world in India. We hope leaders will miss this program will become a catalyst in India’s journey to become a global sports power. ”

Abhinav Bendra won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. IANS

The program launch event was attended by Sports Minister Kirin Rijo, Public Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sandeep Pradhan, promoter of ELMS Vita Danny, India’s first Olympic gold medal winner Bendra, and Indian badminton coach Polila Gopichand celebrated with the program participants and high – Training sports officers in the country.

“We just want to celebrate; we only want medals and results but no collective national effort that can lead to results in a more specific and often way. If you see the number of Olympic medals, this is not a good scene, not a happy scenario for a country the size of India, but unfortunately “We don’t have a sports culture in India. How do we go forward even and unless we have an organized course for athletes and administrators.”

“High-performance sport is a simple concept that includes attention to the subtle aspects of talent identification, training, and athlete development. When competing in an Olympic final where everyone is ready to advance, the edge of 1% is what makes everything different. Creating an ecosystem in which this mindset is The most important thing is what we hope to inspire in the participants. These participants will carry a high-performance mandate forward as leaders of Indian sport, and help us bridge the gap between us and global best practices, “Bandra said.

Leaders from the SAFE, state governments, national sports federations and private sector organizations will attend the inaugural session as they run five modules on how to incorporate high-performance sports into everything they do.

More than 50 participants from across the country have been nominated for this course, with more versions open to the public in the near future.