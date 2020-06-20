Bands try “virtual tours” as summer really settles down without concerts

Now, after three months in their bunkers, the four musicians venture back. Practically of course.

Over the next ten days, Goose will be fortified in a barn in Fairfield County, where, starting from last night, they will broadcast their unique mix of rock-and-roll improvements inspired by eight sets of live music.

But for road warriors like Swan , Who spend most of their time playing small or mid-sized places in cities across the United States, increasing their fan base with every show, the second best thing they can do is play online and hopefully the fans will appear.

“The demand for direct and new content has not gone anywhere, in terms of what people want to see,” said Peter Ansbach, who plays keys and guitar. “Maybe they will not go out to a show, but we still find that the demand for people watching new groups that have never been seen from the living room is no less than the size of the show.”

Twiddle, Vermont’s rock band, which has had 15 years of unrelenting tours behind them, prepares for a similar tour. Their songs are “Roots Tour 2020”, and they promise nine sets of live music that are presented in various locations around their state in useful places for their career – being broadcast live to fans to watch at home.

“This will be something special for us and very excited to relive some of these special moments of our professional lives,” said Mihaly Savoulides, lead guitarist and singer at Twiddle, in announcing the event, which starts at $ 75 for the package deal.

The virtual rounds for both teams are They are produced With Live From Out There, an online music and content series within the 11E1even Group that started producing concert streams in the early days of the epidemic.

“A lot of people climb onto Facebook Live sitting on the sofa with their acoustic guitar. We wanted to give our fans something more attractive to replace our” tour “for us and our fans,” Live From said, Dave Desiani, one of the founders of CNN. “Goose, and every group we work with, came out with its own concept.”

Recreate an online community

Part of the challenge these teams face is trying to reconfigure the community experience that usually revolves around their road shows.

“The quarantine for every home in the house. All we want is to be connected,” our fan base is very active, and there, so we definitely make an effort, said Ben Atkind, the drummer for the band, on Facebook questions and answers they have tried in recent weeks. To stay in touch – for them and for us. “

For Goose Virtual Tour, there will be few opportunities to communicate.

Fans who bought tickets to broadcast shows can play while balls are withdrawn on the broadcast, each dictating the song the band will play next, giving fans a chance to win prizes if these songs match the boards provided.

There will be too Goods Meetings with VIPs with the band (via Zoom of course), and even showcase community talent.

“This is just another random item,” said Ansbach. “It kind of makes it fun for us as well as for the fans.”

Rick Mitarotonda agreed, who sings and plays guitar.

“It will be fun. It will be a different experience. It will keep us informed,” he said.

Goose usually designs a set right before they take the stage, or lets the music take them to where they want to go. but now? He said: “We have to go with the balls.”

The question remains what will the stage retreat mean for a band like Goose, whose momentum seemed to be unstoppable in the jam music world earlier this year.

Some may never reach the other side. Other gangs can be changed forever.

Mitarotonda is not very concerned.

“Getting an area of ​​things is really cool,” he said. “There is always renewable energy when it comes back, especially if it is taken on purpose or not,” adding that getting a little “improvisation goes to new places.”

Anspach agreed. He said: “I feel that when we return, we will have more ideas and more inspiration, and we will appreciate the fact that we are playing together much more.” “I’m definitely certain of that.”

“I hope we will change,” Metarotonda added. “Because if it remains the same for a long time, it is not good. The best teams, the best teams change a lot. I hope there are some elements of change.”