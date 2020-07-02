“Banks while blacks” incidents were highlighted as protesters drew attention to racism in the United States

“I have a customer here – he is not actually our customer. He is trying to cash the check and the fraudulent check. It does not match our records,” says a bank employee in the recording of the 911 call that CNN got.

For many African Americans, what happened to Macwons in December 2018 is a common experience. Banking while Black is another entry in the ever-growing list of people calling the police over African Americans who do everyday things.

In Macons case, while bank employees were unable to reach the employer to verify the check, he followed the protocol and provided two forms of ID and fingerprint.

The police finally reached the employer and confirmed that the check was valid, and they let him go. The bank apologized, saying its goldsmiths were “very vigilant” after a series of incidents involving fraudulent checks. He then cashed his check at a different Huntington branch without incident.

“It was very embarrassing,” said Makons at the time. “The person who made that phone call – that manager, that cashier – who made that phone call, I feel like they’re ruling.”

The branch manager used a racist stabbing against him

Lawyers say racial profiling in financial institutions happens often, but most people rarely report or file lawsuits because it is difficult to prove such cases. Others only deposit their deposits or cash their checks and move forward.

But as protests against systemic racism increase since George Floyd’s death, more blacks share their banking experiences. Last month, Florida lawyer and businessman Bendrick Watson filed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo, accusing a banker of using racist slurs while trying to open an account.

Watson had a personal examination account at the bank, and he was at a branch near Tampa to open a commercial account for his legal company in April last year. While the banker was looking at company records, Watson told CNN he had discovered that he owned a record label company and started asking questions.

“It looks like they don’t think I have work,” he said.

The cashier brought a branch manager who started reviewing Watson information on his computer. Then the manager suddenly called him ***.

Watson said: “My jaw literally fell – I was afraid, did he really say that?” “I sat down, he started talking. He started to scare me. It was hard to explain.”

Watson said the branch manager apologized, saying he did not mean it, describing it as a “slip of the tongue.” He quickly gathered his things and rushed to his car.

“When you go to the bank, your guard is out of order. Don’t expect to be called a racist.” Bendrick Watson

“When you go to the bank, your guard is faltering,” Watson said. “Don’t expect to call you a racist.” “I was a customer in this bank. I used to go to this bank. It hurts physically.”

Watson said he wanted to raise awareness of his case in the hope that it would help banks improve their relationships with black small business owners.

Shortly after the accident, his lawyer, Rodal, contacted the bank on behalf of his client. The regional director wrote a letter to Watson apologizing and describing the incident as unacceptable.

“Although it appears that the expression of an abusive term was unintended, we understand that it has made your customer uncomfortable, and with good reason,” the regional director wrote in a letter that Rodal presented to CNN by Rodal. “Wells Fargo does not tolerate this type of language, under any circumstances, and we have taken corrective action against the former branch manager.”

In a statement to CNN, Wells Fargo said the branch manager had resigned while the bank was preparing to expel him and was not eligible for a reappointment.

“We very much regret and apologize to him for what should have been a terrible experience,” the statement said. “Wells Fargo does not tolerate any kind of discrimination. We consider all allegations of discrimination related to our clients and employees very seriously and take action to address them.”

The cashier refused to deposit his check

The Michigan resident, Suntor Thomas, recently reached an agreement with a bank over a racial discrimination lawsuit filed this year after a cashier refused to deposit his checks.

In January, he went to the TCF Bank branch in Livonia to open a savings account and check deposit of a settlement in a racial discrimination case against his former employer. He has a checking account with the bank.

The lawsuit said that a bank employee asked how he got the money, and called the police to inform him that he was trying to deposit false checks. Four police officers arrived and interrogated him.

“There was something else in full swing here,” said attorney Deborah Gordon at the time. “In my opinion there is only one thing: banking while black.”

Sauntore went to a different bank, opened an account and deposited his checks without any problems. In a statement to CNN at the time, the bank apologized.

“The local police were not supposed to participate. We strongly condemn racism and discrimination of any kind,” she said. “We take additional precautions regarding large deposits and requests for cash, and in this case, we were unable to verify the validity of the checks.”

After filing the suit, he has since held a meeting with TCF Chairman Gary Torgo.

Gordon told CNN: “He is satisfied with their assurances that the accident was an unfortunate mistake and does not reflect the way the bank does business.”

The law makes it difficult to seek redress

Since Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer and demands for justice and corporate accountability, there have been growing calls for banks to tackle racial profiling.

Legal experts have said that racial discrimination has occurred in banks for years with limited legal asylum.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination in businesses such as theaters, restaurants, and hotels but banks are not listed, making it difficult for people in financial institutions to win cases in a federal court, according to Gordon, a civil rights attorney.

“This law was written in the middle of the civil rights movement when African Americans were dealing with the inability to sit at the lunch table, stay in a hotel, or go to a movie,” Gordon said. “The 1964 law sought to address only those violations that were publicly available. The law needs to be amended, but I doubt it will.”

Some countries have passed measures to address the gaps. Gordon added that the Michigan Civil Rights Act of 1976 covers most of everything.

Some banks pledge to make efforts to ensure a welcoming environment for minorities.

“As a Minneapolis-based company, we asked questions at the time about how we can help make changes to systemic, social and financial inequalities, which have contributed to a recurring tragedy,” said Greg Cunningham, chief executive of diversity at American Bank.

He urged large companies and their leaders to develop meaningful relationships with black-owned companies and actively condemn systematic racism.

Wells Fargo said it is committed to a series of changes including support for black firms to ensure company diversification and merger efforts lead to meaningful change.

“All managers will be asked to participate in a new live and interactive program designed specifically to meet today’s challenges,” said Charlie Scharf, chief executive of Wells Fargo, last month. “This will go beyond the current incompatible benchmark training challenge.”

The bank pledged to use such incidents to train employees and ensure better services.

“The most beneficial and valuable approach that we can take with every interaction with clients and our employees is learning from them and continuing to ensure that our policies, processes and training support justice and fairness for every client or non-client we deal with,” she said.

Spokesman Randy Peiris said that the TCF has implemented mandatory training for subconscious staff and conducted a review of its policies and procedures to ensure equal treatment for all clients.

But as companies take a closer look at their policies in the wake of Floyd’s killing, some bank leaders acknowledge that more work needs to be done to build trust with minorities.