Bar owners in Texas organize protest for “Bar Life”

It was reported that pubs in Texas organized a protest in response to the state’s order to close them for the second time due to the coronavirus.

Tee Allen Parker, owner of Machine Shed Bar and Grille, launched Tuesday’s event “Bar Lives Matter” in a clear reference to the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality.

Parker, whose foundation is located in Kilgore, Texas, approximately two hours south of Dallas, is already suing Texas Governor Greg Abbott for the closure of lawyers – who he claims are destroying his livelihood and forcing many of his peers into bankruptcy, According to CBS Austin.

“This guy picks and picks the winners and the losers,” Parker ‘s lawyer, Jared Woodville, told the outlets. “The government has chosen Abbott to judge its owners of bankruptcy.”

As part of her recent request for coronavirus, Texas has not shut down or restricted capacity in other companies – such as hair salons, tattoo salons, and nail studios. It took 50 percent for restaurants to operate.

“You can’t tell me that Little Partyy is the problem. Parker previously told the Washington Post,” It’s the problem. “He’s targeting us, and that’s a distinction.”

Parker also staged a protest about “Bar Lives Matter” last week at Machine Shed, and plans to host another in the state’s Capitol Building on Sunday.

Texas has seen a record number of cases since the state was reopened earlier this year. The state currently has 160,000 confirmed cases and 2,424 deaths due to COVID-19.