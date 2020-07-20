Bar Rafaeli: Israel condemns the tax evasion model

Photo copyright

Israeli model Bar Bar Rafaeli was sentenced to a large fine and she was sentenced to nine months of community service after being convicted of tax evasion.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of filing false tax returns while living abroad to avoid Israeli taxes.

The Tel Aviv court ordered her to pay a fine of 2.5 million shekels (£ 577,000; $ 730,000), in addition to arrears.

The model’s mother was also convicted of tax offenses.

Tzipi Rifali, who also worked as her daughter’s agent, was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment and also ordered to pay a fine of 2.5 million shekels and taxes due.

The two women pleaded guilty and sentenced under an agreement agreed with the authorities last month.

The Israeli authorities began investigating the case in 2015.

Bar Raphaeli admitted that she had not announced her income worldwide for certain years, claiming that she spent most of the time abroad, although her lawyer said she had not deliberately avoided paying taxes.

Meanwhile, her mother was convicted of signing property leases under the names of her relatives to conceal the model’s residence status, among other charges.

This model, who had historically dated American actor Leonardo DiCaprio and hosted the Eurovision Song Contest 2019, participated in the controversy during her career.

She faced anger at the Israeli army for not completing military service, and in 2018 she appeared in a controversial advertisement that includes the niqab.

In 2015, her request to close the airspace over her wedding venue sparked a row.