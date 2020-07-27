Barcelona president expresses confidence in Messi to re-sign the contract with the team

Lionel Messi.Twitter

Barcelona President Josip Maria Bartomeo said on Sunday that the striker striker Lionel Messi will sign a new contract at the club despite rumors surrounding the future of Argentina.

“Messi has said several times that he wants to retire here and I have no doubt that he will re-sign,” Bartomeo said in an interview with the sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo in Barcelona.

Messi will be in Barcelona?

The 33-year-old is currently contracting until the end of next season with Barcelona holding talks with the Argentine striker about the extension.

There is speculation that Messi, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, is dissatisfied with the club’s leadership.

Speaking of Neymar’s return to the Catalan giants from the Paris Saint-Germain champion, Bartomeo said: “We are now taking decisions and players, if they do not come as part of the exchange program, it will be difficult for them to come.”

Earlier, former Barcelona midfielder Luis Garcia said that Messi could easily continue playing until 2025.

Lionel Messi from Barcelona celebrates after recording the second goal of his team during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on December 23, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.Dennis Doyle / Getty

“Why not? The way he plays, adapting his style to the game, is impressive. Every year he shows us something different but maintains the same amount of goals, and helps” Garcia, who played with Barcelona in 2003-2004, said the season during a video conference with ease Of the League.

“Even getting more every year! He adapts, doesn’t spend much time in advance because he knows it’s more difficult, so he drops a little more. He explains why he’s so smart. He adapts his game to what the team needs in every match. I was I see he plays in 2025 easily! ”Added the former Atletico Madrid winger and Liverpool winger.